Connected TV and retail media central to this year’s US upfront | WARC | The Feed

Connected TV and retail media central to this year’s US upfront
The US upfront is expected to be a seller’s market this year because of an improved economy, tighter inventory due to the Olympics and presidential election, and no writer’s strike, according to data from Advertiser Perceptions.
Channels including connected TV and retail media are also expected to be a greater part of the mix.
Why the US upfront sales matters
The annual upfront TV ad sales season in the US is a key indicator of the health of the media and marketing ecosystem, taking into account the popularity of programming, the size of ad budgets, the state of the overall economy, and how new media channels fit into the overall picture.
Takeaways
- Advertising Perception’s (AP) March survey of 156 US advertisers who influence upfront video budgets showed that 34% plan to increase their upfront allocation this year, and anticipate allocating a median of 45% of their upfront video budgets to CTV, up from 40% a year ago. AP believes CTV spending will outpace national linear by 2026.
- Access to media brand data (including retail data) has emerged as the number one reason advertisers say they plan to purchase TV inventory during the upfront, with brands expressing interest in products built on streamers’ first-party viewing data, retailer sales data or ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) data from Smart TV and streaming device providers.
- As currency solutions besides Nielsen receive accreditation from the Joint Industry Committee (JIC), only 41% of advertisers say they plan to transact solely on traditional currencies; 59% plan to use alternative currencies either alongside Nielsen demos or exclusively.
Key quote
“For buyers, CTV will be a more central part of upfront conversations than in years past. And with the Olympics and presidential election this year, advertisers may need to be more aggressive with their plans than in prior years if they want to lock in with specific inventory at guaranteed rates” – Eric Haggstrom, director of market intelligence, AP.
