Connected packaging set to hit the mainstream | WARC | The Feed

Connected packaging set to hit the mainstream
28 February 2023
Packaging Strategy

Interest in connected packaging is growing, with new research showing 81% of respondents have used it in the past 12 months – sharply up on the figure of 54% a year ago.

That’s according to the second annual connected packaging survey* from creative technology studio Appetite Creative. 

Why it matters

Once seen as a data collection tool, connected packaging has the potential to become a long-term customer relations and educational media channel. It can also help companies navigate changing sustainability requirements and inform product development and marketing decisions. 

Key findings 

  • 88% claim to be planning a connected packaging campaign this year (vs 59% in 2022).
  • 92% consider connected packaging to be increasingly important to the packaging industry.
  • 48% used connected packaging to help educate customers and to share product updates, 45% used it for direct customer interaction, and 42% to inform product updates or marketing decisions. 
  • 91% consider connected packaging will improve business sustainability credentials.
  • Over a third (38%) believe connected packaging encourages customer loyalty, with gamification ranking in a similar position (36%) indicating playable ads are an important route to engaging younger audiences.
  • Just 7% say connected packaging is not a business requirement (vs 29% in 2022).

Key quote

“Moving from a tipping point into mainstream usage this year, the perceived value of connected packaging has shifted to a business ‘must-have’” – Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Appetite Creative.

*The survey covered 968 executives based globally, working across the marketing, media, automotive, retail, utilities, construction, hospitality, FMCG/CPG and finance industries.

Sourced from Apple Creative