Connected customer journeys complicate data ownership | WARC | The Feed

Connected customer journeys complicate data ownership
01 March 2023
Data management Tech-driven innovation Strategy

There is definite progress in terms of bringing the physical and digital experiences closer together, but it’s when we move beyond the digital that we start to see the limitations of achieving a truly connected customer journey.

Why it matters

Although there are technological solutions to continue the connected customer journey within a physical retail space, the issue of customer data – and, particularly, data ownership – presents challenges for brands and retailers.

Takeaways

