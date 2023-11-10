Your selections:
Conducting a successful glocal marketing strategy | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Conducting a successful glocal marketing strategy
Local communities Localisation of international work Cultural influences & values
Big brands like Oppo and TikTok have two CMOs – domestic and overseas – because certain domestic strategies cannot be replicated abroad, and marketers who want to scale their business globally have to maintain local relevance.
Why going glocal matters
To be successful marketers in an interconnected world, brands have to manage globalisation like a conductor leading an orchestra: decentralise power and select individuals – more than structures – to decide what should be kept common, while designing rules that govern the development of local programmes.
Takeaways
- Brands must adopt a nuanced approach in engaging local players and choose partners who understand the brand and consumers.
- New structures and ways of working are needed; focus on local relevance and speed for an evolved mindset.
- How well brands can go glocal depends on resources and how they handle media/partners/consumers and lines of command.
Email this content