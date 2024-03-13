Companies need to boost commitment to sustainability | WARC | The Feed
Companies need to boost commitment to sustainability
Most companies do not see sustainability as a business imperative, according to a report from EY which highlights particular scepticism about the business rationale among non-executive directors and chairs.
The consulting firm’s 2024 Europe Long-term Value and Corporate Governance Survey draws on the views of 200 directors, CEOs and C-suite heads and concludes that businesses need a more ambitious approach to sustainability.
Key findings
- Less than a quarter (24%) of EU company leaders say they are “completely satisfied” that they have a clear strategic view of how tackling their ESG priorities will achieve their value-creating objectives.
- Just 8% of non-executive directors and chairs report being “completely satisfied” – indicating a significant gap between Boards and their businesses.
- Less than half of companies are taking “transformative” action in relation to the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
Why sustainability matters
Sustainability can be a source of differentiation and growth, but winning the necessary investment will require a more robust articulation of long-term value potential – backed by a credible business case that could include higher market share, reduced cost of capital, increased net promoter scores and greater employee engagement and productivity. A failure to do so could mean passing up game-changing opportunities.
How Boards can react
EY offers three areas where Boards can act to establish a leading position:
- Demand an ambitious strategic vision from management teams and critically scrutinise supporting business cases.
- Insist on an ambitious, strategic approach to the policy and regulatory agenda that goes beyond compliance and identifies where the company can find a strategic advantage over the competition.
- Exploit the potential of AI, while balancing its sustainability opportunity with its environmental, societal and ethical challenges.
Key quote
“We are seeing a cooling of company commitment when it comes to sustainability, and Boards have a duty to help reinforce a business culture where sustainability is seen as mission critical” – Julie Linn Teigland, EMEIA Area Managing Partner at EY.
Sourced from EY
