Community marketing: How to leverage it with nichification in APAC | WARC | The Feed

Community marketing: How to leverage it with nichification in APAC
05 January 2023
Cultural influences & values Segmentation theories & ideas

Media and audience fragmentation is a top concern for APAC marketers in 2023, a topic explored in a WARC webinar aiming to give practical advice. 

Why it matters

Brands must rethink the ‘who’ and ‘where’ of audience engagement and tap into communities to drive greater brand engagement and increase market opportunities, and this can be achieved by mastering nichification and leveraging it for community marketing.

Takeaways

