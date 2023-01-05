Community marketing: How to leverage it with nichification in APAC | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
05 January 2023
Community marketing: How to leverage it with nichification in APAC
Cultural influences & values Segmentation theories & ideas
Media and audience fragmentation is a top concern for APAC marketers in 2023, a topic explored in a WARC webinar aiming to give practical advice.
Why it matters
Brands must rethink the ‘who’ and ‘where’ of audience engagement and tap into communities to drive greater brand engagement and increase market opportunities, and this can be achieved by mastering nichification and leveraging it for community marketing.
Takeaways
