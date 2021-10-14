Commerce and video streaming are most important trends for APAC marketers | WARC | The Feed

E-commerce & mobile retail Digital media consumption Mobile audiences

Mobile commerce and video streaming are having the biggest impact on the marketing industry in Asia Pacific, according to a survey of marketers in a new report from WARC and the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA).

Why it matters

COVID-19 caused widespread disruption to consumer activity and brands have had to take notice – 86% of marketers say they have improved their m-commerce capabilities as a result of the growth of e-commerce.