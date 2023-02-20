Collective effervescence can unlock lasting brand love in Asia | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
20 February 2023
Collective effervescence can unlock lasting brand love in Asia
Brand equity & strength Asia (general region) Cultural influences & values
Collective effervescence refers to the excitement and unity experienced through a shared purpose, and brands are increasingly recognising the power of tapping into collective connections.
Why it matters
Collective effervescence is one of the keys to unlocking lasting, long-term brand love. Marketers who create space for groups of consumers to express their passion for a brand with “people like me” encourage them to come back for more.
Takeaways
