Coca-Cola, the soft drinks giant, is tapping into attribution to look beyond indicators like brand love to get to the bottom of what drives consumers into tangible action.

“One of the biggest shifts that we are undertaking is to evolve from brand love to behaviour,” Shakir Moin, chief marketing officer for Coca-Cola North America, told delegates at the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) 2023 Masters of Marketing conference.

“It's great for people to love our brands, and we want them to do that. But if that love is not translating into behaviour, we don't believe that is effective marketing. We...