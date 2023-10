Marketing to Gen Z Marketing to millennials Carbonated soft drinks

Coca-Cola, the soft drinks giant, is taking a nuanced approach to engaging consumers across different generations – and within them.

“The whole idea is growth. And if you're looking at growth, it is not only about the new generation; it is about all generations,” Shakir Moin, chief marketing officer for Coca-Cola North America, said at the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) 2023 Masters of Marketing conference.

Why generational marketing matters

Marketers have a tendency to focus on young consumers, as they are the audience of the future. But for players in mass-market sectors, thinking more broadly is a valuable way...