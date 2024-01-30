Coca-Cola uses the metaverse as a launch pad for research | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Coca-Cola uses the metaverse as a launch pad for research
30 January 2024
Metaverse Game & virtual reality research Strategy

The Coca-Cola Company used the metaverse to explore how well it could work for market research, learnings that have wide application for brands seeking to exploit the technology. 

The bottom line, according to the drinks manufacturer, is that the metaverse can be used as a launch pad for research and understanding human behavior with a bit of tweaking and experimentation. 

Why the metaverse for research matters 

The metaverse has the potential to replicate market research that has already occurred in the real world, using established methodology. An advantage is that it could do so at a much larger scale, allowing...

