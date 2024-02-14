Coca-Cola marketing investments see volumes grow despite price rises | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Coca-Cola marketing investments see volumes grow despite price rises
Coca-Cola’s Q4 results show how a major company’s brands drive volume sales relative to the competition despite hefty price rises of up to 25% – and it reflects the importance of marketing to a company adapting the ways in which it builds brands.
Why Coca-Cola matters
Big, firmly established brands supported by advertising tend to defend their price increases. But the shift to digital advertising since 2019 appears to be a reaction to changes to at-home consumption. This began in the pandemic and, according to Euromonitor, has continued into the cost of living crisis.
It’s not just advertising, however, a price-packaging mix has been critical to Coca-Cola’s resilience through a period of higher inflation, with lower priced options that has helped it to avoid the volume declines experienced by rivals.
Top-lines
According to the Coca-Cola Company:
- Net revenues grew 7% in Q4 and 6% full year
- Volume grew 2% over Q4 and full year, despite a global price mix increase of 10%
- Margins declined slightly (to 24.7% versus 25.4%), a result of more marketing investment and ongoing currency headwinds.
Highlights
- Marketing goes digital: “Our digital mix has gone from less than 30% in 2019 to approximately 60% of our total media spend,” CEO James Quincey told investors, echoing a statistic used in its last few reports. In its search for younger drinkers, the company has “shifted from a TV-centric model to a digital-first organization that balances local intimacy, scale and flexibility.”
- Noting the financial impact of marketing: CFO John Murphy explained which investments had seen margins dip, but the financial signals appear to justify that investment, especially in marketing: “The positive volume and top-line growth that we're realizing today demonstrates the effectiveness of our marketing spend.”
- Franchising bottling to focus on branding: Companies as big as Coca-Cola need to be close to their packaging production, but the company is driving hard into franchising or rethinking its relationship with bottling for better margins and more focused expertise. The move, explains Quincey, is a “sign of the commitment of the company to invest in what it does best, which is the branding, the marketing, the innovation.”
Sourced from Coca-Cola, WARC
Email this content