3 in 15: Future of Media 2024
3 in 15: Future of Media 2024
WARC's Alex Brownsell and Paul Stringer talk about three key themes from 2024's Future of Media report: platform power in the era of AI, the decline of linear TV as an advertising channel and attention measurement.
- The growth of walled garden platforms – fuelled by AI – raises difficult ethical questions while inviting speculation about the future of advertising on the open web.
- With Linear TV reaching fewer people and getting more expensive, an increasing number of marketers seem to be questioning its relevance as a marketing channel.
- When measuring attention brands need to conduct their own experiments, especially as proving the business effects of attention is important to securing buy-in from internal stakeholders.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
02:08 – What was the focus of this report?
03:15 – Platform power in the era of AI
09:55 – The so-called decline of linear TV as an advertising channel
13:50 – Attention measurement at a crossroads
Further reading
The future of media: How a changing landscape will impact brands
Global Ad Trends: Sport spending to reach $61bn this year
Global Ad Trends: Sport spending to reach $61bn this year
In an increasingly fragmented media environment, sport is one of the last remaining watercooler moments, drawing mass attention and big spending, but the latest edition of WARC’s Global Advertising Trends report finds that even the sport landscape is fragmenting.
Why sport matters
Sport is one of the last providers of true ‘watercooler moments’, and this year’s bumper schedule of major sporting events will provide advertisers with unrivalled means to achieve mass reach, but these enduring qualities are under threat as media consumption fragments.
The report
Sports media in the era of fragmentation, WARC Media’s latest Global Advertising Trends report, examines sport’s new media landscape, the challenges and opportunities for brand advertisers and how rights holders plan to sustain the economics of sport in the years ahead.
If you don’t subscribe to WARC Media, a sample report is available here. A WARC podcast discussing the findings outlined in the report will be available from 20 February.
What you need to know
- Major events are on the horizon: Live sports still bring in colossal audiences, and do so in a year packed with events political and sporting: the 2024 Paris Olympics, UEFA Euros, and the T20 Cricket world cup among them.
- Big audiences and big spending: More than 115m viewers watched the 2023 Super Bowl. To meet this reach, brands are forecast to spend $60.9bn worldwide – up almost one-fifth on pre-pandemic spending.
- Social media takes centre stage: 93% of 18-24s engage with sport on social media at least weekly. However, Gen Z fandom is more ‘fluid’. Younger cohorts are often more interested in athletes’ stories, rather than teams or competitions.
- Sport is not enough to arrest linear TV decline: Across much of Europe, spend with linear TV is forecast to remain in decline throughout the summer of 2024. In the US, a recovery of linear TV spend will owe more to favourable year-on-year comparisons and the upcoming US Presidential election than to sport.
- Fragmentation of sports rights threatens mass reach moment: NFL coverage spans broadcast and cable TV (NBC, ESPN) as well as OTT (Peacock, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV) and mobile app (NFL+). It is becoming costlier and more complex for fans to follow all live games.
Key idea
“Sports is the one constant within media plans. Live sport is getting the eyeballs and sport content is getting the engagement,” says Adrian Sutherland, vice president of Publicis Sports.
“However, in some sports, local fans may need at least three separate subscriptions to watch a full season of games. It is imperative platforms keep a strong content plan in place to keep consumers engaged.”
Global Ad Trends
Global Ad Trends, is a quarterly report which draws on WARC’s dataset of advertising and media intelligence to take a holistic view on current industry developments.
It is part of WARC Media, which provides rigorous and accurate benchmarks aggregated and verified from over 100 reputable sources, empowering media decision makers to plan strategies with precision. WARC Media is available by subscription.
Diversity drops in US advertising, ANA finds
Ethnic diversity in the US advertising and marketing industry took a step backward in 2023, according to the ANA, declining by almost two percentage points since a 2022 high - the news reflects a widespread de-prioritization of diversity initiatives across the industry.
Why diversity in advertising matters
First, if advertising is only 30.8% diverse - the figure reported by the ANA for 2023 - then there is a considerable gap with the 42.2% ethnic diversity in the US population. In effect, this constitutes a serious blind spot for an industry that needs to reflect culture.
While supporting DEI is clearly the right thing to do, from a marketing effectiveness perspective the big challenge is conclusively proving that more diverse advertising leads to more effective outcomes - for more on this, check out WARC’s DEI hub for evidence, examples, and expertise on how to improve diversity in advertising.
The report
Based on a sample of 88 US-based marketing departments from among the ANA member companies (a total of 19,949 marketers) and found:
- The overall ethnic skew declined from 32.3 percent in 2022 to 30.8 percent in 2023.
- 2023 constitutes the first decline since 2019.
- Elsewhere in the research, the proportion of women in the industry at both entry (68.9%) and very senior (57.7%) levels indicate that the industry has firmly shifted away from its male-dominated past. The ANA suggests companies must also look at the reasons why so few men are joining the industry.
While the proposed reasons behind declines are multiple, the fact that the declines come amid widespread layoffs suggests that gains made in hiring were lost as a result of a “last in, first out” policy during redundancies, a report in Ad Age suggests.
Sourced from the ANA, Ad Age
Walmart, Vizio, and the likely direction of TV and retail media
News this week of talks between the retail (and, lately, media) giant Walmart and the smart TV manufacturer Vizio about a potential acquisition points to a major moment in the fusion of retail media and connected TV.
Why the talks matter
Retail media and connected TV (CTV) are both growing amid muted growth in the ad market, with the former truly rocketing (see chart). For certain companies with interests in both, there’s an opportunity to gain a strong foothold in increasingly vital areas of the industry.
At the same time, retail media is moving up the funnel, according to WARC’s Global Ad Trends, away from the search formats in which it began. This combination of trends sets the stage for Walmart’s possible strategy with a TV manufacturer.
Finally, the importance of media for retailers is that it is a high-margin revenue stream in what is otherwise a grocery business of razor-thin margins.
Against fragmentation
Walmart’s position is strong, with a wealth of customer-level shopping data to rival Amazon’s Prime (at least in the US). A device would offer Walmart the chance to become a big player (should it continue to sell lots of TVs) in a highly fragmented market in which incremental reach is very difficult to find.
In context
Walmart has, in recent years, moved quickly on the retail media trend. It was also quick to the shoppable possibilities of connected TV through a collaboration with Roku, which has 25% of the smart TV market share – according to the WSJ, which first reported the story.
- Now, it appears that the retailer is thinking about taking its media play to the level of the device, through a company that enjoys 7% of the connected TV market versus Amazon’s 17%. Should Walmart continue to collaborate with Roku, its offer would be potent.
- It wouldn’t be the first retailer to look at devices. Rival Amazon has a relatively long history of device plays, including the Fire TV. Elsewhere, TV companies like Comcast-owned Sky unveiled the Sky Glass in 2021, a keenly priced TV aimed at bringing onboard customers to its TV subscriptions.
- Walmart already has an OTT TV brand, Onn, but a TV offer would increase its device-level reach at a time when retail media is shaping up to overtake linear TV advertising spend in just a few years.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC, The Verge
Print share of adspend halves in India
Print share of adspend halves in India
Print’s share of India’s advertising spend has almost halved over the past seven years, falling from 35% in 2016 to 20% in 2023.
That’s according to a report from Dentsu India and e4m which forecasts a further dip to 18% in 2024 and to 16% in 2025.
What’s happened
- The report attributes the decline to the rise of digital technology and increasing consumer preference for screens, particularly among younger demographics.
- The digital advertising industry continues to grow at the expense of traditional media, taking 44% of spending in 2023 and forecast to hit 50% in 2024.
- Print also faces challenges around rising production and distribution costs as well as environmental sustainability concerns.
Who’s using print?
- The government sector was the most dependent on print in 2023, with 79% of its ad spend directed towards a newspaper audience.
- The retail sector allocated 58% of its spending to print, while Media & Entertainment and Education both spent 56% of their ad budget on this channel.
- Other sectors in double figures included Tourism (39%), Automotive (33%), BFSI (25%), Consumer Durables (17%) and Pharmaceutical (16%).
Why print matters
Print may be taking an ever smaller share of total ad spend, but past research by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has shown that it remains among the most trusted channels.
Sourced from Dentsu, e4m
Coca-Cola marketing investments see volumes grow despite price rises
Coca-Cola marketing investments see volumes grow despite price rises
Coca-Cola’s Q4 results show how a major company’s brands drive volume sales relative to the competition despite hefty price rises of up to 25% – and it reflects the importance of marketing to a company adapting the ways in which it builds brands.
Why Coca-Cola matters
Big, firmly established brands supported by advertising tend to defend their price increases. But the shift to digital advertising since 2019 appears to be a reaction to changes to at-home consumption. This began in the pandemic and, according to Euromonitor, has continued into the cost of living crisis.
It’s not just advertising, however, a price-packaging mix has been critical to Coca-Cola’s resilience through a period of higher inflation, with lower priced options that has helped it to avoid the volume declines experienced by rivals.
Top-lines
According to the Coca-Cola Company:
- Net revenues grew 7% in Q4 and 6% full year
- Volume grew 2% over Q4 and full year, despite a global price mix increase of 10%
- Margins declined slightly (to 24.7% versus 25.4%), a result of more marketing investment and ongoing currency headwinds.
Highlights
- Marketing goes digital: “Our digital mix has gone from less than 30% in 2019 to approximately 60% of our total media spend,” CEO James Quincey told investors, echoing a statistic used in its last few reports. In its search for younger drinkers, the company has “shifted from a TV-centric model to a digital-first organization that balances local intimacy, scale and flexibility.”
- Noting the financial impact of marketing: CFO John Murphy explained which investments had seen margins dip, but the financial signals appear to justify that investment, especially in marketing: “The positive volume and top-line growth that we're realizing today demonstrates the effectiveness of our marketing spend.”
- Franchising bottling to focus on branding: Companies as big as Coca-Cola need to be close to their packaging production, but the company is driving hard into franchising or rethinking its relationship with bottling for better margins and more focused expertise. The move, explains Quincey, is a “sign of the commitment of the company to invest in what it does best, which is the branding, the marketing, the innovation.”
Sourced from Coca-Cola, WARC
How to use attention to drive sales
How to use attention to drive sales
Attention is increasingly seen as vital to building mental availability and helping to drive sales – but to maximise a campaign’s potential, marketers need to get to grips with the types of attention at play and the Category Entry Points they hope to access, says a new WARC exclusive.
Samuel Brealey, a chartered marketer and consultant, and Max Stricker, client director at Triniti Marketing, argue in the WARC exclusive that building ‘associative attention’ can help a brand stand out, be thought about in a buying moment, and ultimately impact sales.
Why attention matters
A brand needs to establish a breadth of relevant associations in the minds of potential customers. The stronger the familiarity and these associations, the more likely your brand comes to mind when shoppers are thinking about buying.
What is Associative Attention?
Associative attention involves building mental availability, an idea advanced by the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute. A vital way to build that availability is to deploy Distinctive Brand Assets (DBAs), a concept developed by Jenny Romaniuk, a professor at the institute.
DBAs help a brand to be easily and instantly recognisable at a Category Entry Point (CEP), the time when a category buyer starts to think about making a purchase. A clear understanding of this situation is vital to building associative attention, which helps to link assets and consideration.
However, “most brands don’t know much or anything about CEPs”, and oftentimes success is down to luck, rather than good consumer research. As such, smaller brands have an opportunity to “try and find the gaping holes left by larger brands”, say the authors.
Takeaways
- When a brand knows the category entry points that exist in people’s minds, they need to then decide which ones to associate with the brand. This requires marketers knowing how important each CEP is for the buyer, how strongly associated the CEPs are to the brand, and how strongly associated the CEPs are to the brand’s competitors.
- The next step is to build associations that make your brand or product easily and instantly recognisable, either in an advert, in-store, via packaging, or on-shelf.
- In terms of getting people’s attention, surprise can be an effective approach – in a brand’s creative, packaging and in-store.
Key quote
“Go out there. Get off the laptop, stop reading this article and identify category entry points through the eyes of your customer. Because that’s how you start to understand how attention is related to those associations. Don’t jump the gun, do your homework” – Samuel Brealey and Max Stricker.
Molson Coors is winning on physical availability
Molson Coors is winning on physical availability
Brewer Molson Coors reports that its core US brands have grown distribution and space at both retail and on-premise – and it expects this to continue in the first half of 2024.
What’s happening
- Coors Light and Miller Lite grew significantly at retail in 2023; together they gained about 6% to 7% more space during the summer and fall adjustments.
- That trend has continued in 2024, with Coors Light, Coors Banquet and Miller Lite growing dollar share of displays by nearly 20% in the four weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
- Brand volume at Coors Banquet grew 20% for the full year in 2023, helped by increased distribution; on-premise draft lines increased by nearly 50% in Q4 alone.
- “Based on the conversations we're having with top retailers, we expect to gain significantly more distribution and space for our brands in 2024 on top of the gains we made last year,” CEO Gavin Hattersley told an earnings call.
- As that space comes on stream across H1, Molson Coors will have large integrated campaigns running across TV, digital, retail and live events.
Why physical availability matters
“Store shelves and coolers have a finite amount of space,” Hattersley explained. “So floor displays represent incremental space and high visibility. This added space also means more days of inventory at retail for our brands. And from a consumer perspective, it means our brands are placed in areas of the store where they’re more likely to sell quickly.”
But physical and mental availability need to go hand in hand – hence the integrated campaigns.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Molson Coors]
Burger King continues to 'Fuel the Flame'
Burger King continues to ‘Fuel the Flame’
QSR chain Burger King spent a quarter of its planned two-year marketing investment program in Q4 2023, but expects the remainder to be more evenly spread across 2024.
Context
In September 2022, Burger King announced plans to invest $400m over the following two years, comprised of $150m in advertising and digital investments to "Fuel the Flame" and a further $250m for a "Royal Reset" involving restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, building enhancements and high-quality remodels and relocations.
Takeaways
- During Q4, Burger King invested $40m in its Fuel the Flame initiative; it now has $58m left to spend on marketing in 2024, the CEO of its parent company told an earnings call.
- In 2025, the brand expects that franchisee contributions to the ad fund will step up from 4% to 4.5% (average restaurant profitability was up 50% in 2023), helping to ensure a strong share of voice into 2026.
- Digital sales grew 40% year-over-year and the brand plans to accelerate digital adoption as a way of driving more frequent visits. The Million Dollar Whopper campaign launched this month [pictured above] is part of that.
The big idea
Burger King is pursuing a flywheel effect, as investment in restaurants and marketing creates a virtuous circle.
“Ultimately, as franchisees get more confident about this business, as they get more confident about the return that they’re going to get for remodeling restaurants, from building new restaurants – all of that generates system sales growth, which generates more advertising dollars,” explained Patrick Doyle, CFO at Restaurant Brands International.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Burger King
[Image: Burger King]
Small brands can grow through cross-purchasing
Small brands can potentially drive growth if they generate cross-purchasing from buyers of rival products in their category, according to a study from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science.
“The market-based assets theory of brand competition” looked at 12 brands in the UK retail banking sector between 2019 and 2022, with a penetration ranging from over 20% to the low single digits, to study the effect of cross-purchasing.
Why cross-purchasing matters
Marketers at emerging companies often focus on stealing customers away from rivals, or building a distinct group of enthusiasts that only use their brand, by meeting a...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
How AI is making Mondelēz snacks taste better
AI modelling based on supertasters’ experience of different global products helped Mondelēz not only improve the formulation of an existing product but also come up with three new flavours.
Why AI modelling matters
The failure rate for new products is high, so anything that can improve brands’ success rate is to be welcomed. But it’s not just that AI is promising in this regard, it’s that it does so at greater speed, across multiple markets at marginal extra cost, and can apply non-category learnings as well.
Takeaways
- AI predictions of a new product preference closely matched those of human...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Monster Energy finds growth in gaming and esports
Monster Energy, which describes itself as “lifestyle in a can”, has successfully leveraged gaming partnerships across Asia over the past decade to build its brand and it feels there is still more to come in this area.
Why gaming matters
Gaming has massive audience appeal, with the younger generation preferring to express themselves in the virtual world, but marketers need to understand that their brand plays only a supporting role in gaming partnerships and should not take centre stage.
Takeaways
- The brand looked to gaming about a decade ago to stay fresh and draw more young people into its consumer...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Messi is advertising MVP in Super Bowl ads
Messi is advertising MVP in Super Bowl ads
The Kansas City Chiefs took the honors on the field at Super Bowl LVIII, while soccer player Lionel Messi was a hit with ad viewers according to System1.
Creative effectiveness platform System1 surveyed more than 10,000 Americans on this year’s big game ads, and found that they averaged 2.7-Stars in its 5-Star scoring system. That’s down from 2023’s 2.9-Star average, though still above the 2.3-Star average for all US ads.
The best performing ads
- Top of the list is a Michelob ad featuring Lionel Messi’s beach football skills, which gained 4.8-Stars.
- In second, with 4.7-Stars, is Reese’s “Yes!”
- Tied in third are Hellmann’s “Mayo Cat” and T-Mobile’s “That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling”, both with 4.5-Stars
What the analysis tell us
- As ad prices continue to rise, brands are increasingly relying on celebrities to make their investment pay off – often deploying multiple stars in the same ad. A total of 39 ads (56%) leveraged celebrities, with an average score of 2.6-Stars.
- Thirteen ads (19%) featured recurring fluent devices, which are defined as brand-owned scenarios or characters. These achieved an average of 3.1-Stars.
- Strong narratives are a big effectiveness driver, and ads from Hellmann’s, the NFL and Budweiser used their time to tell funny, inspiring or dramatic tales.
- Many ads tried to cram multiple mini-scenes and rapid edits into their 30 seconds of fame, but winning ads like Michelob, T-Mobile and Skechers focused on one idea executed brilliantly.
- Humor continues to play a big role in the ads. Reese’s and Skechers brought slapstick energy to their ads, and Pfizer livened up an inspirational story with amusing visuals.
Sourced from System1
WARC Talks: Effectiveness is as important as efficiency
WARC Talks: Effectiveness is as important as efficiency
In the first episode of WARC’s Marketing Truths series, Americas editor Ann Marie Kerwin and Mike Menkes, SVP, Analytic Partners, discuss how organizations can measure and prove how and where their marketing works.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
03:00 – Defining marketing effectiveness
04:48 – Why have clients been focusing more on efficiency rather than effectiveness?
06:07 – Problems with siloed metrics
09:55 – Common mistakes made when planning for effectiveness
13:41 – How long does it take for marketing to come into effect?
16:25 – What are the main drivers of effectiveness that you’ve seen?
19:23 – Are there any truths across the board?
21:38 – How can marketers best convey their impact to the C suite?
27:04 – One truth to take away for marketers
Further reading
Analytic Partners Mike Menkes explains how focusing on efficiency can backfire if marketers don’t take in the full picture
Marketing Truth #1: Effectiveness is as important as efficiency podcast transcript
WARC’s marketing truths for US marketers: In a time of great change, stick with what works
PepsiCo says marketing spend will grow
PepsiCo says marketing spend will grow
PepsiCo, the snacks and beverages giant, anticipates increasing its advertising and marketing spend as the impact of the pandemic finally recedes in the rear-view mirror.
“If you think about where and how we’re going to create demand in the future, you should be thinking about A&M continuing to increase,” CEO Ramon Laguarta told an earnings call.
“In ‘24 we see a normalization of the categories, a normalization of the cost, normalization of inflation,” he added. “We see everything trending back to our long-term algorithm.”
Why A&M investment matters
Brands that continued to invest in marketing as inflation rose and recession threatened could expect to see higher growth than those that went dark, or at least gain market share. But now, with markets returning to something approaching normality, those same brands will need to invest to retain their gains, especially in the competitive categories that PepsiCo operates in.
“Obviously, we'll look at ways to optimize A&M, and we have very strong measures on ROI and best ways to invest in our brands, “ Laguarta said.
Takeaways
- Core brands in the Frito-Lay snacks division are “very well invested”, said Laguarta. “In ‘23 we increased our A&M meaningfully. We’re planning to do that as well in ‘24.”
- The PepsiCo Beverages North America division is “trying to get to higher ROI on A&M and our trade investments”. Priorities for the year include the relaunch of the Pepsi brand with a new image focusing on Zero, the launch of Baja Blast as a permanent SKU and additional investment in Mountain Dew.
- PepsiCo will expand internationally (non-US markets currently account for 40% of business). “We’re going aggressively with productivity and reinvestment for growth, reinvestment in the brands, reinvestments in systems, in capabilities that continue to drive the per caps and our share of market position”, Laguarta explained.
- As people put the pandemic behind them, there will be a greater focus on away-from-home channels and the impact that can have on certain categories (eg. the unit number of snacks eaten may go up but the total volume could fall because of the smaller pack sizes consumed away from home).
Sourced from PepsiCo
DTC drives the Ralph Lauren experience
DTC drives the Ralph Lauren experience
Luxury clothing brand Ralph Lauren has reported its strongest quarter of new consumer acquisition and brand affinity since the pandemic, driven by its DTC activity.
What’s happened
- The brand added 1.7 million new consumers to its DTC businesses across all regions.
- Q3 financial year sales in China increased more than 30% on both like- for-like and new store growth.
- Net Promoter Scores accelerated along with “positive momentum” in brand consideration and purchase intent.
- The brand grew followers on social media by low double digits, led by TikTok, Instagram, WeChat and Douyin.
How it does that
- Ralph Lauren aims to “drive elevation and deliver consistency” through all its consumer channels and touchpoints, CEO Patrice Louvet told an earnings call.
- “Key city ecosystems” in 30 cities around the world are anchored by direct-to-consumer channels, including stores and digital commerce sites.
- A total of 250 new stores are planned over the next three years, further boosting the share of DTC sales.
- Marketing in Q3 was 7.5% of sales to support holiday activations (full year likely to be 7%).
Growth opportunities
- More than half (56%) of customers shopping in-store on a Ralph Lauren website are women, but they represent less than 25% of the company's business. “So you can expect that percentage to go up,” said Louvet.
- The brand is also “attracting higher value younger consumers, and we’re seeing that play out very clearly in digital”.
- Digital contributes almost 30% of sales and “as we look at this channel for the future, we still see significant runway,” Louvet added.
Key quote
“DTC is about two-thirds of the company. We expect that percentage to increase over time because that’s really where we have the opportunity to better engage with the consumer and provide a full Ralph Lauren experience” – Patrice Louvet, CEO at Ralph Lauren.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Ralph Lauren]
2024 is year zero for Carlsberg
2024 is year zero for Carlsberg
Carlsberg is using 2024 as a baseline year, as the brewer commits to a swathe of investment aimed at driving future growth, says CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen.
What’s happening
This coincides with the first year of Accelerate SAIL, an evolution of the company’s SAIL’27 program which sets out a long-term strategy and informs resource allocation.
“With Accelerate SAIL, we are ramping up investments in our brands, markets, capabilities and people to capture the many growth opportunities that we have identified,” Aarup-Andersen told an earnings call.
Growth opportunities
- Carlsberg intends to increase the support it puts behind its premium brands, which currently account for around 24% of beer volumes and under-index in most markets.
- “Accelerating premium growth will position our business in an appealing virtuous circle of revenue growth and margin improvement, enabling additional growth investments,” said Aarup-Andersen.
- The brewer also plans on strengthening routes to market, specifically in Asia, initially including China and Vietnam and, later, India.
- Carlsberg believes it can accelerate its Beyond Beer category, which currently accounts for just 2% of total volumes. “We’ll be scaling [the Somersby cider and Garage no-alcohol beer] brands faster through higher investments, brand building, innovation, footprint expansion and execution,” Aarup-Andersen explained.
Behind the intention
- The marketing to revenue ratio currently stands at 8% and will increase to around 9% in 2027 and eventually to around 10%.
- “As we see our overall cost going up in '24, we will also be taking pricing [up] in '24,” Aarup-Andersen said, adding. “As inflation has come down, it is lower price increases than we've seen in the past”.
Sourced from Carlsberg, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Carlsberg]
In-game ads play well for attention
In-game advertising outperforms almost 70% of other digital formats for overall attention, according to a new study.
Anzu, an in-game ad platform, and attention measurement firm Lumen studied over 25 brands and found that in-game ads achieved a 98% viewability rating, outperforming the 42 digital ad formats in the Lumen database, which had a 78% rating.
Why gaming matters
Gaming is a fast-growing entertainment medium, and the advertising opportunities for brands are expanding just as rapidly. Success in gaming requires knowing your target audience, but also the type of measurement solution that can track whether a player actually looks at...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Unilever treads price-volume tightrope
Unilever treads price-volume tightrope
Price was the main driver of growth at Unilever in 2023, but as inflation moderates the FMCG giant is looking to boost volumes in the year ahead.
“Going forward, we will be laser focused on driving volume growth and mix as price growth returns to more normalized levels,” CFO Fernando Fernandez told an earnings call.
Key figures
- Underlying sales growth in 2023 was 7%, with price contributing 6.8% of that figure, volume just 0.2%.
- Across the year, Unilever’s 30 Power Brands registered 8.6% underlying sales growth and 1.6% volume growth. Q4 figures of 6.5% and 3.9% respectively indicate how the price-volume dynamic is shifting (although there are significant differences across categories and geographies).
- Those Power Brands, which are the main focus of Unilever’s marketing efforts, represented 90% of total growth and 75% of group turnover.
- Brand and marketing investment increased to 14.3% of turnover, helping to accelerate volume growth in H2.
By category
- Beauty & Wellbeing: Underlying sales growth in 2023 was 8.3%, 4.4% in volume, 3.8% in price (Q4: sales growth of 7.9%, with volume contributing 6.3%).
- Personal Care: Underlying sales growth was 8.9% for the year, with 3.2% in volume and 5.5% in price (Q4: sales growth of 6.4%, with 2.5% volume and 3.8% price).
- Home Care: Underlying sales growth was 5.9% for the year, with 6.8% price and 0.9% reduction in volumes (Q4: sales growth of 1.7%, with 0.8% volume and 0.9% price).
- Nutrition: annual sales growth of 7.7%, with price up 10.1% and volumes down 2.2% (Q4: sales growth of 4.7%, with price up 5.9% and volume down 1.1%).
- Ice Cream: sales up 2.3% across the year, with 8.8% price growth and a 6% decline in volume (Q4: sales growth of minus 0.4% with price growth at 0.4% and a volume decline of 0.8%).
Why volume growth matters
Even with strong brands, a reliance on price to drive growth is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term in FMCG markets where competition is fierce and consumers can quickly turn to cheaper private-label options. At some point the trade-off between price and volume becomes inescapable.
Unilever’s growth action plan
- Do fewer things better.
- There is a new focus on net productivity programs, including reducing complexity – with 20% fewer SKUs and fewer suppliers.
- A new framework to measure brand superiority will include proven drivers of consumer preference and will inform future goals.
- A new approach to innovation is based on multiyear scalable programs to drive category growth and premiumization and expansion into new segments and geographies.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Unilever]
Thompson Reuters sees profit boost from AI activity
Thompson Reuters sees profit boost from AI activity
Thompson Reuters, the information company behind the Reuters newswire service, beat analysts’ profit expectations with its Q4 results as AI services and licensing boost the business.
Why an information company’s AI operations matter
Large language models need data and lots of it. The problem is that if you build your LLM around the open internet, you end up with a model built on information that is at best sketchy and at worst just uselessly wrong.
Reuters’ extensive archive of news, as well as its less well-known Westlaw legal database and Checkpoint accounting service is now being licensed by parent company Thompson Reuters. A training data set is being built on rigorously collected, high-quality news for AI firms to use – but at a cost.
The news offers the perspective of the other side of AI: one in which publishers can extract value from the technology. The big question is whether this is a short-term bump of cash in return for much longer-term threats. Either way, it appears to be the direction of travel.
There is another angle too: LLMs are developing quickly, with the technology moving less in the direction of one LLM to do it all, but with specific tasks or working areas for developing specialised models.
What’s going on
While the company grew revenues 3% – in line with expectations – its underlying profitability (EBITDA) grew 56%, growth that the company ascribes to licensing its content library to train LLMs.
“We're in growth and investment mode: 2024 is an investment year for us," Steve Hasker, CEO of Thomson Reuters, told the newswire in an interview.
"We see growth opportunities in 2025, ‘26 and beyond around generative AI, but not exclusively generative AI," he added.
It confirms reported talks with LLM providers in January. The company already offers up training data as a service on its website.
In context
- Earlier this week, Microsoft announced extensive partnerships with news organisations and journalism schools, but these have remained relatively vague about the actual work they are doing.
- Axel Springer and Bloomberg, meanwhile, have moved fast to offer a licensing capability.
- There are also accusations of subterfuge in the news/AI nexus. The New York Times recently sued OpenAI for copyright infringement, one of a number of lawsuits currently circling around the technology.
Sourced from Reuters, Investopedia, Bloomberg, Microsoft, New York Times
