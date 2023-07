Engagement Tracking theories & ideas Attention

Coca-Cola, the beverage giant, has found that tapping into attention metrics can help enhance a variety of brand metrics.

Why it matters

Attention metrics provide more detailed audience insights than viewability alone, by offering a glimpse into the length and quality of consumer engagement. Strong fluency in this metric can help brands track their campaigns to see if they are hitting their intended targets in almost real time, too.

In context