Co-op narrows its focus for greater effect | WARC | The Feed

14 November 2022
Co-op narrows its focus for greater effect
Brand purpose
The Co-op may have caring and sustainability as part of its DNA, but the sheer enormity of that scope caused some confusion among the public about what the brand stood for.
Why it matters
Few brands have purpose at their heart in the way the Co-op does. As a co-operative business, the supermarket-to-funerals chain is widely understood to do “good work”, but that alone is not enough.
