The FIFA World Cup is a major sporting event throughout the world, but it rises to the level of national obsession in Brazil, which is why it is more than just another high-profile marketing opportunity for brands.

Why it matters

As this year's World Cup approaches, brands in Brazil should key into the fact that tying marketing to the tournament is not just a matter of visibility, but tapping into national sentiment that Brazil "owns" the World Cup.

Takeaways