CMOs on 2024: Asahi's Grant McKenzie on the evolution of beer marketing | WARC | The Feed

CMOs on 2024: Asahi's Grant McKenzie on the evolution of beer marketing
In an exclusive podcast interview for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit, Grant McKenzie, Chief Marketing Officer, Europe and International at Asahi, talks to WARC’s Anna Hamill about sports sponsorship, media fragmentation, moving on from gender stereotypes, and the impact of climate change on the beer industry.
- In the current climate, marketers should avoid changing their premium when it's not necessary and be wary of falling into the trap of striving to make products cheaper as this is not always in line with consumer priorities.
Timestamps
01:47 – Grant’s role at Asahi.
02:49 – How is inflation impacting your consumers?
06:28 – How do these pressures affect your decision making process?
09:10 – How is Asahi telling the story of elevated experiences in their marketing?
10:51 – The growth of non-alcohol beer.
14:09 – Evolving approach to targeting.
19:43 – How important is sports sponsorship in your strategy?
27:59 – Should brands comment on political issues?
30:27 – Key challenges brought about by climate change.
32:57 – Do you think marketing plays an important role in telling your sustainability story?
36:51 – Media and tech investment at Asahi.
