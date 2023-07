Artificial Intelligence (AI) Driving innovation Brand growth

In the first episode of a four-part series interviewing CMOs, WARC's Anna Hamill talks with Doug Martin, chief brand and disruptive growth officer at General Mills on the WARC Podcast.

This episode discusses the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence, keeping iconic brands relevant, and the importance of staying the course on brand building investment.



