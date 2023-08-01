CMO Conversations: Diageo’s Susan Jones on media, gen AI and pivoting through the pandemic | WARC | The Feed

CMO Conversations: Diageo’s Susan Jones on media, gen AI and pivoting through the pandemic
WARC’s Anna Hamill is joined by Susan Jones, Chief Digital Officer at Diageo, in the fourth and final episode in our series of CMO interviews.The two discuss emerging media trends, how pandemic-era pivots are driving growth and how Diageo is upgrading brand experiences.
Timestamps
02:13 – Diageo’s growth in the last few years.
03:54 – How Diageo brands pivoted.
05:07 – Evolutions of the customer journey.
09:11 – Data priorities for Diageo.
11:33 – Value added experience lessons.
13:35 – AI opportunities.
17:10 – D2C habits post-pandemic.
18:45 – Marketing Catalyst, Diageo’s bespoke tool to advise marketers on effective spending.
22:45 – How are you building your teams and capabilities?
24:03 – Changes in consumer buying behaviours considering the tough economic times.
25:13 – New opportunities in the category.