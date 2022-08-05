Media & communications budgets Online video effectiveness Online video planning & buying

NBCUniversal is advising marketers to refocus TV ad budgets towards streaming formats, after a study found the best-performing advertisers sourced around a third of total impressions from OTT.

Measurement on the move

NBCUniversal has been one of the most vocal critics of Nielsen, which last year was stripped of its accreditation for local and national TV measurement by the Media Rating Council.