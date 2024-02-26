Clorox gets effective at personalization | WARC | The Feed
Clorox gets effective at personalization
CPG business Clorox says it has achieved “a 45% increase in payout on advertising” thanks to investment in its ability to personalize media.
Context
Part of Clorox’s IGNITE strategy – which revolves around innovation and integrating ESG priorities – has been to get to know 100 million consumers in the US. “We have to do something with that data”, CEO Linda Rendle told consumer analysts in New York during a conference call.
“We’re nearly to that goal, and that has allowed us to personalize our media,” she said. “So over 50% of our media is currently personalized, and we’re making progress on that year after year.”
Why consumer personalization matters
The increased advertising effectiveness has given the business confidence to increase overall ad spend, which is rising from 10% to 11% of sales. “We think that’s important given the value-seeking consumer behaviors that are going on right now,” said Rendle.
How it works
- An example from the Clorox toilet wand business: on top of national media, social and PR, it was able to use a personalization layer in geotargeting.
- “We had stores with end caps; we were able to target new households that were just forming and give them personalized content to drive them to store to purchase a starter kit,” Rendle explained.
- “We were also able to recognize people who had already had a starter kit, but maybe would do a refill,” she added.
- “Household penetration grew over 12% in this execution. We more than doubled our return … we had phenomenal growth in both dollar and volume sales.”
- Clorox envisages more such collaborations with retailers that will drive business results for both parties, “with both their data and technology married with ours”.
Key quote
“If you do [it in] the right way, in a data-enabled way, and you do it fast and at scale, you can drive incredible effectiveness and efficiencies with personalization” – Linda Rendle, CEO at Clorox.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: The Clorox Company]
