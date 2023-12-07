Clarity needed for eco-labels on food to be more effective | WARC | The Feed
Clarity needed for eco-labels on food to be more effective
Eco-labels on food products with environmental messages do encourage consumers to buy and pay more for items, but their effectiveness is diluted when the label isn’t trusted or it’s confusing, a study in China finds.
Moreover, the environmental messages were found to have equal signalling power as those about health and safety, indicating that talking up environmental benefits could give brands a competitive advantage if they’re trusted.
Why eco-labels matter
Despite their use worldwide and increasingly as part of marketing campaigns, it is estimated that only about 20% of consumers, who are reported to be environmentally conscious, actually purchase eco-labelled products. Furthermore, it’s estimated that about 147 food eco-label schemes exist globally, but consumer awareness of these remains low.
Additionally, the information conveyed by eco-labels can be confusing and complex, causing ambiguity and misunderstanding among consumers about their benefits. As such, it’s important to know how this might directly or indirectly affect marketing efforts.
Takeaways
- The study found that consumers with higher environmental concerns are willing to pay more for eco-labelled food products, while the same is true of those who are more aware of eco-labels.
- Being environmentally concerned and aware of eco-labels and their claims is not enough to convince consumers to act – you need trust (a belief in the labels’ integrity or validity) to reduce the ‘attitude-behaviour gap’.
- The environmental benefits of eco-labels hold equal signalling power to messages about ‘health’ and ‘safety’, suggesting these should be communicated clearly.
- The presence of children in households has a ‘significant effect’ on consumers' willingness to pay for eco-labelled food products. This makes a strong case for consumer segmentation for eco or green companies.
- The study authors suggest that clear information will help with authenticity and enhance consumer trust in eco-labels.
Key quote
“...[G]lobally, consumers are increasingly considering environmental issues in their purchasing decisions. Along with the continuous rise in eco-consciousness and green consumption in recent years, consumers are found to pay more attention to the social and environmental values, thus putting functional values of products at the back burner” – study authors, Modelling the antecedents of consumers’ willingness to pay for eco-labelled food products.
About the study
The study focused on four popular eco-labels in the Chinese food industry: the Chinese Environmental Protection Label, the Chinese National Organic Product Certification, the No Harm Agriculture Food Label, and the Safety Quality label.
Respondents (a total of 333) were asked to what extent they believe purchasing products with these eco-labels were good for the environment. The average age range of the sample was 30 years, with 55% of respondents indicating that they had children under the age of 18 living with them.
Sourced from the International Journal of Consumer Studies
