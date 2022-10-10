Home The Feed
Cinema beats all benchmarks for ad attention
10 October 2022
The obvious has finally been quantified: ads receive the most attention when shown in darkened rooms, in which everyone present is sat looking forward at huge screens, and loud conversation and device usage remain socially discouraged.

Centre of attention

UK cinema media owner Digital Cinema Media (DCM) partnered with Lumen Research to compare the attention gained by cinema ads with other AV formats.

