Your selections:
Cinema ads hold audience attention | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Cinema ads hold audience attention
Cinema audiences Cinema effectiveness United States
Cinema ads are effective in holding the attention of big-screen audiences, according to a recent study*.
Cinema advertising group National CineMedia, in partnership with measurement company Lumen and advertising holding group dentsu, looked at cinema’s ‘attention score’ and found it was highest for 60-second ads.
Why it matters
Cinema is a distinctive advertising channel because of the creative possibilities and unique environment it provides for brands. Tracking attention in this area can be challenging, but can also help marketers understand exactly where this channel should fit into the wider media mix.
The numbers
- The metric was determined by dividing the average time spent watching an ad by its duration, then multiplying this figure by the percentage of the audience viewing the ad.
- Based on this metric, cinema boasted a 77% attention score for 60-second ads, compared with a 70% attention score for a 30-second ad.
- This figure rose slightly to 72% for 15-second cinema ads.
Email this content