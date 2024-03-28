Chrome's tracking protection a watershed for measurement | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Chrome's tracking protection a watershed for measurement
28 March 2024
Tracking theories & ideas MMM & attribution Channel planning, media mix selection

The rollout of tracking protection in Chrome is an opportunity for CMOs to adopt a holistic view of measurement, and to leverage incrementality, multitouch and multimedia attribution.

Takeaways
  • Acknowledge that last-click attribution is flawed and re-evaluate your measurement strategy.
  • Embrace a new kind of media mix modelling: it has evolved considerably and many of the perceived barriers are no longer the issue they once were.
  • Focus on creative excellence that is fit for channel. Advertisers need to acknowledge platforms are unique, and flex their approach to get the best out of each.
  • Ultimately, marketers need to take the C-Suite with...

