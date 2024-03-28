Chrome's tracking protection a watershed for measurement | WARC | The Feed

The rollout of tracking protection in Chrome is an opportunity for CMOs to adopt a holistic view of measurement, and to leverage incrementality, multitouch and multimedia attribution.
Takeaways
- Acknowledge that last-click attribution is flawed and re-evaluate your measurement strategy.
- Embrace a new kind of media mix modelling: it has evolved considerably and many of the perceived barriers are no longer the issue they once were.
- Focus on creative excellence that is fit for channel. Advertisers need to acknowledge platforms are unique, and flex their approach to get the best out of each.
- Ultimately, marketers need to take the C-Suite with...