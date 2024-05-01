Chinese youth embrace the single life | WARC | The Feed
Chinese youth embrace the single life
A growing number of young Chinese are opting to live alone and stay unmarried, a lifestyle choice that’s affecting how they spend their money and driving a preference for niche brands over mega brands.
Why Chinese singles matter
China’s solo lifestyle movement is evolving alongside the country’s wider economic development. It’s influencing how young people shop, what they choose to do in their spare time, and the types of brands they prefer. While the Chinese government is implementing new policies to tackle its low birth rate, it might not be enough to counter the current trend and its economic implications.
What’s happening
“We’re seeing more young people embrace lifestyles that balance individual leisure time with work and what might be considered traditional family obligations,” Jacob Cooke, co-founder and CEO of marketing solutions platform WPIC Marketing & Technologies, told Jing Daily.
With more time to pursue hobbies and spend time with friends, young Chinese are spending more on items that complement a solo lifestyle, including pets and leisure sports, while valuing sustainability, self-care and healthy living, Cooke added.
Auction house Christie’s, meanwhile, has observed an uptick in young consumers from Asia. In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 54% of Christie’s global new buyer spending, according to the South China Morning Post. The news service also reports that high-net-worth individuals in China are getting younger. The proportion under 40 years old has increased from 29% in 2019 to 49% in 2023.
Takeaways
- By 2035, China will be home to 400 million people aged 60 and above, comprising 30 percent of its total population, and making it one of the largest ‘senior single’ economies in the world.
- Women are increasingly choosing to stay single as their earning power grows, and their economic influence is contributing to new types of consumption.
- The rise of quiet luxury reflects changing lifestyles and values, with younger Chinese choosing more subtle expressions of luxury over flashier items from bigger brands.
- The Chinese government, meanwhile, is launching a ‘new era’ marriage and childbearing culture to counter its low birth rate across more than 20 cities.
Sourced from Jing Daily, South China Morning Post
