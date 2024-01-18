Chinese super apps under pressure to open walled gardens | WARC | The Feed
Chinese super apps under pressure to open walled gardens
State-owned financial news outlet Securities Times has called for major Chinese tech firms to accelerate their efforts to open up “walled gardens” in order to ensure the country’s tech industry faces market pressures “together”.
Why Chinese tech collaboration matters
Major companies may bring in lots of money, but it is understood that they play a role in a much larger strategic landscape. The Chinese message chimes with a broader regulatory wave around the world that seeks to decentralise the might of major tech companies to ensure that the spoils spread throughout a more equal market.
What’s going on
The piece, picked up by the South China Morning Post, alleges that currently collaboration among big tech firms is “far from deep”.
- “Internet companies need to leverage each other to face the market pressures together,” the article states, adding that “companies need to be more open-minded and inclusive to promote truly win-win cooperation in the industry.”
Chinese tech companies like Tencent and Alibaba last year agreed to more fully collaborate, following a 2021 edict from the government that specifically instructed the two companies to stop blocking each other.
In context
The story ties into a deeper trend of greater openness in order to boost the economic impact of Chinese tech.
Last year, for instance, major digital payment apps announced they would open up to foreign bank accounts to help stimulate tourist spending amid widespread economic uncertainty.
Sourced from SCMP, CNBC, WARC
