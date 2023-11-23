Chinese social media’s new high stakes | WARC | The Feed
Chinese social media’s new high stakes
Major social media platforms in China are demanding that popular KOLs or influencers use their real names, raising questions about a form of celebrity and a source of advertising heft that had become hugely important to the country’s internet economy.
Why the creator economy matters
KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) are important channels for brands operating in China, but the risks to the people who do this work are growing – with their anonymity under threat, the diversity of voices is under threat.
What’s going on
In late October, social networks Weibo, WeChat, Douyin (TikTok in China), Zhihu, Xiaohongshu, and Kuaishou announced that users with a high number of followers would need to make their legal names visible to the public, Rest of World, a tech news site, reports.
- It is likely that the policy change is a response to the Chinese internet regulator’s scrutiny of anonymity in order to better control the online environment.
- In response, some users are either leaving platforms or – in order to maintain anonymity – culling some of their followers to come in under the threshold.
- “Many [influencers] are choosing to remain silent for now, waiting to see how the policy will be enforced,” said one influencer agency exec from Beijing, speaking to RoW anonymously.
Given that outspoken criticisms of the government are rare, some observers believe that influencers’ greater threat is the collapsed wall between their offline and online lives, which is likely to chill online conversations once they can have more real-world impact.
For marketers, it’s likely to mean that the wide pool of possible influencers will shrink, while the appetite for less risky technological alternatives like virtual KOLs will grow.
Sourced from Rest of World, WARC
