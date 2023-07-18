Chinese food delivery apps turn to livestreaming | WARC | The Feed
Chinese food delivery apps turn to livestreaming
ByteDance is pushing into local delivery in China, causing market leader Meituan to release promotional video features to maintain its position and attract big brands – but it’s a difficult game to play.
Why it matters
Livestreaming matters in China, where GWI data indicates that 35% of social media users watched a stream in the last week. At the level of its shoppability, livestreaming cuts across categories, with luxury brands through to mass market brands deploying the technology both to drive sales and build awareness.
Douyin – TikTok’s Chinese counterpart – has more recently been pushing into local services, now prompting food delivery specialists to up their video chops. It’s difficult territory to defend for Meituan, however, given that competing with a video specialist on video is no easy feat, and attracting creators will be a major challenge in the medium term.
What’s going on
Meituan, the food delivery app, is adding video features in anticipation of Douyin’s drive into the market, the SCMP reports. Meanwhile, Douyin – owned by ByteDance – has attempted to grow through partnerships with some major providers, including JD.com’s local delivery service and SF Express.
According to the report, the new features will include short videos and livestreams as it seeks to defend a younger user base it fears might defect to Douyin.
Still, some major food and drink brands – such as Starbucks and Chinese multinational hotpot brand Haidilao – have begun using Meituan’s video services, according to a statement from the platform in the SCMP. Data provided by the platform shows some massive promotional uplifts, though they ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.
It’s not the first time it has broadened out into social features, with a social layer added to the app in 2021.
Sourced from SCMP, WARC
