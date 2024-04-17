China’s tech giants power ahead on AI | WARC | The Feed
China’s tech giants power ahead on AI
Recent announcements by China’s tech giants illustrate their different approaches to AI, with JD.com and Baidu trumpeting their proprietary tech while Alibaba is looking to the open-source development of its LLM.
What’s happening
- An avatar of JD.com’s founder and chairman, powered by the company’s ChatRhino AI, hosted two live-streaming sessions this week to promote consumer electronics devices and groceries.
- JD.com also reported that its AI-powered virtual streamers now cover more than 4,000 brands, according to the South China Morning Post.
- The Post also reports that Baidu’s Ernie Bot has gained over 200 million users, including 85,000 enterprise clients, in the 13 months since it launched.
- Alibaba reports that its Tongyi Qianwen LLM “has risen to a higher level than before” after it opened access to its 72-billion parameter version (Baidu’s CEO, however, believes there are too many open-source AIs in the market).
Why it matters
The debate on the best approach will no doubt continue but what’s already clear is that AI is going to reshape aspects of China’s digital life. JD.com claims its virtual streamers, for example, have slashed costs by as much as 90% compared to running sessions with human hosts, while the tech can also handle 70% of frequently asked questions. That spells trouble for the 15 million professional hosts working in the short video and livestreaming sector.
Key quote
“[The] LLM itself doesn’t create value directly, and only AI apps developed [using LLMs] can meet the real market demand” – Robin Li Yanhong, co-founder and chief executive at Baidu.
Sourced from South China Morning Post
