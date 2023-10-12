China’s ‘offensive’ clothing law sparks concerns | WARC | The Feed
China’s ‘offensive’ clothing law sparks concerns
Western fashion designers could face a potentially significant new hurdle when selling to China as a consequence of an amendment to the Public Security Administration Punishment Law.
What’s happening
A proposed change to the law would ban clothing that “harms the spirit of the Chinese nation, or hurts the feelings of the Chinese nation”, Jing Daily reports. Offenders could be jailed for 15 days and/or fined RMB 5,000.
Why the Chinese clothing law matters
In recent years, Western brands have often come under fire from China’s keyboard warriors for perceived slights to the nation. Enshrining that attitude in law could lead to more serious consequences than a social media flare-up and an apology.
Brands are going to have to be even more mindful of cultural nuances and sensitivities. But the language in the law is vague and doesn’t define what is ‘offensive’; if designers have to second-guess what a policeman or CCP apparatchik might think, global brands could start to wonder if the effort is worth it.
Recent examplesThat said, recent examples of attire that could fall under the new law appear largely aimed at Japan:
- In 2022, a Chinese anime fan was detained for wearing a kimono.
- Last month, a woman was asked to leave a park in Wuhan after her traditional Chinese attire was mistaken for a kimono.
- Also in 2022, sportswear brand Li-Ning was forced to apologise after a new collection was said to resemble Japanese soldiers’ uniforms from World War II.
Sourced from Jing Daily
