China’s ‘money worshipping’ influencers targeted | WARC | The Feed

China’s ‘money worshipping’ influencers targeted
China’s influencers are coming under pressure for unseemly displays of wealth as the country’s efforts to remove undesirable content from social media take another step.
What’s happened
- Earlier this month, several platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin, removed thousands of posts they said were flaunting wealth and luxury.
- Weibo, in particular, was specific about the sort of content it would target, including: displaying luxury cars or expensive houses as a gimmick to market products or build one’s reputation; showing luxury services or goods to exaggerate how one can quickly earn millions; “exaggerating and hyping the struggle of the lower classes to survive” (or stoking discontent among poorer audiences, as Business Insider put it.)
- Three high-profile influencers – Wang Hongquanxing, Sister Abalone and Mr Bo – disappeared from every major Chinese social platform almost simultaneously, Sixth Tone reported.
Context
- Last month, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced a campaign to “rectify unscrupulous traffic-seeking” by fake personas or accounts misrepresenting their lives, including by using displays of wealth.
- That came on top of previous crackdowns on influencers for tax evasion and for disseminating untrue content.
- Previously CAC has required platforms to monitor celebrity accounts and create a watchlist of those promoting “undesirable values”.
Why it matters
When it comes to influencer marketing, brands are often advised to let the influencers do their thing as they know their audience best – and that can certainly increase reach. As one Weibo user wrote about Wang, “through him I have learned about many high-end products that I had never been exposed to before”.
But with China’s authorities cracking down on influencers and keen to foster certain values, brands may need to be much more selective about who they use, and/or proscriptive about their content.
Sourced from Business Insider, Sixth Tone, Global Times
