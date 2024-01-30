China’s luxury market bounces back | WARC | The Feed
China’s luxury market bounces back
China’s luxury market grew by around 12% in 2023, as the country’s shoppers opt to spend at home when they once would have travelled to buy.
Why Chinese luxury matters
Luxury brands spent much of the 2010s looking to China’s rapidly growing middle class for their fortunes as many western economies recovered from the financial crisis.
However, since the pandemic and the heavy lockdowns that China imposed, that same growth has been elusive. Signs that growth is returning augur well for major brands, following a deep uncertainty across the Chinese economy which caused a slowdown.
For brands, it means increasingly engaging with China rather than waiting for tourism to encourage custom.
What’s going on
- China’s personal luxury market grew to $56.4 billion (or over 400 billion yuan) according to analysis by Bain & Company: an annual increase of 12%.
- Chinese luxury accounts for 16% of the total market but is expected to rise to 20% by the end of this decade, according to Bain.
- French luxury behemoth LVMH, meanwhile, saw year-on-year growth of fashion and leather goods in China clear 30%. The company’s CEO noted that Chinese customers buying in China had doubled.
- Overall, it was beauty and fragrance that powered 2023 growth, as fashion’s rebound was softer. But 2024 will see a much more tempered recovery with just single digit growth expected.
Sourced from CNBC, Business of Fashion
