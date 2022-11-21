China’s lockdowns boost #mountaincore | WARC | The Feed
China’s lockdowns boost #mountaincore
A recent report from the Xiaohongshu platform reveals #mountaincore as one of the year’s top 10 emerging lifestyle trends.
What’s happening
Back in spring 2022, there was a notable increase in local tourism – and camping in particular during the Labour Holiday – as international travel continued to be off limits during Covid and many people took short holidays close to major cities.
That newfound interest in the outdoor life hasn’t stopped and is now translating into the world of fashion, Jing Daily reports, with safari jackets, multi-pocket vests, cargo pants and drawstring-bucket hats on the rise. It's a look that “mixes camping-inspired utility wear with urban chic”.
What it means
There are a few different things going on here. On the one hand, there are camping enthusiasts who are keen to explore the minutiae of top-end gear from around the world. On the other hand, there are fashionistas who are more concerned with aesthetics and their own image than technical specs.
Whatever angle consumers are coming from, Jing Daily also suggests a more general mindshift, noting that “mountaincore fashion resembles many young Chinese’s ideal selves: nature-loving, relaxed, and free”.
New stores have sprung up to accommodate the trend and domestic brands have entered the market. It has also informed retail design and contributed to reality TV shows.
As the outdoor trend continues to grow, brands can tap into opportunities beyond fashion; collaborations could be a way forward.
Sourced from Jing Daily
[Image: ABC Camping Country]
