China’s livestreaming moves into real estate | WARC | The Feed

China’s livestreaming moves into real estate
Livestreaming has become a channel for selling huge numbers of everyday products, from clothing to consumer electronics; now the hope is that it can perform a similar feat for China’s depressed housing market.
What’s happening?
- Short-video platform Kuaishou has launched a month-long “national home-buying season” – an online festival which will feature star agents, bargain prices and vouchers to encourage people to buy property, the South China Morning Post reports.
- A growing interest in buying homes online prompted Kuaishou to set up a real estate brand: its Ideal Home channel was created in June 2022.
- Kuaishou sold US$1.4bn in property last year as Chinese consumers viewed and bought homes through livestreams.
Why livestreaming in China matters
Singles Day sales were up just 2% on the previous year – and much of that was driven by discounts and promotions. But McKinsey notes that while traditional e-commerce was flat, livestreaming grew by around 20% and contributed 20% of the festival’s total sales.
If livestreaming can boost a residential property market – one in which transactions are 45% lower than pre-pandemic, reflecting low levels of consumer confidence – that could have a knock-on effect on the rest of the economy.
But …
Livestreaming isn’t going to help the 1.5 million people who have paid hugely indebted property developer Evergrande for homes that have yet to be finished.
Evergrande, which has more than $300bn in liabilities, is currently engaged in a debt restructuring plan. If that fails, there are going to be a lot of angry buyers and, potentially, social unrest.
Sourced from South China Morning Post, McKinsey & Company, Financial Times
