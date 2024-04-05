The Feed
Growing market share: here’s what we know
Whether you’re a leading brand, a challenger, or an upstart, market share growth is a critical objective of marketing – and WARC’s new report takes a look at some of the brands that have done it best.
‘What’s Working In Growing Market Share’ digs through WARC’s case study archives to showcase examples from household names including Proctor & Gamble and Uber Eats.
The importance of excess share of voice and attention
Increased advertising investment to build excess share of voice (ESOV) is strongly linked to market share growth, mental availability gains and a raft of other long-term success metrics for brands.
Long-standing research from the IPA and Nielsen indicates that an ‘average’ brand that increases its ‘share of voice’ by ten percentage points over and above its share of category sales typically enjoys an uptick of 0.5% in its total market share as a result.
By contrast, ceasing advertising spend (otherwise known as ‘going dark’) can cause double-digit value share declines over time.
What’s in the report
- Best-in-class case studies from Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Uber Eats, Lloyds Bank, Sipsmith, Centrum, Jif and Aldi.
- Why planning for attention – a proven driver of sales and market share – is essential to the next era of growth for brands.
- How a brand’s ‘share of search’ can be a leading indicator of market share.
- Why campaigns that offer ‘a promise to the customer’ drive market share movements of a higher magnitude than campaigns which do not offer a promise.
- How key theories of market share growth translate into e-commerce environments.
Read the full report on WARC now.
Axios plots a path through AI’s media evolution
Axios, a news service with methods that have proved deeply influential to the idea of a modern media property – designed as it is around expertise and respect for its readers through an easy-to-skim style – has fascinating thoughts on the emergence of AI.
The New York Times reports some pretty blood-curdling commentary from Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei about the risks of artificial intelligence.
Quite simply, it’s going to “eviscerate the weak, the ordinary, the unprepared in media,” he argues.
Most news and information companies are unprepared, and most of the rules that would regulate the use of media companies’ output are still being written, let alone enforced.
How news organizations survive
The strategy, then, falls into several buckets – most of them are not particularly hi-tech:
- Expertise
- Membership programs tied to experts
- In-person events
What this looks like at the company that created the ‘Smart Brevity’ style is a big expansion in email newsletters focusing on high-cost, super-specific content built for professionals, with additional news and data available to subscribers as well as quarterly Q&A calls with writers.
Why it’s interesting
It’s not about tech. Axios’ observation appears to be that the tech is moving fast, too fast for a non-endemic company to realistically make a dent.
- Instead, the strategy revolves around an expansion of the areas in which the company already excels and making the link to an expert for professional level news.
- “The premium for people who can tell you things you do not know will only grow in importance, and no machine will do that,” VandeHei tells the NYT.
Axios has a major property in the advertising world – Sara Fischer’s Axios Media Trends newsletter – which has been a rare example of a media business that has grown by hiring more writers and pursuing local news (it now has 30 local newsletters around the US with two million subscribers).
Sourced from NYT, WARC
Rent the Runway widens the funnel
Rent The Runway, the subscription-based company offering high-end designer clothing for rent and resale, is “reinvigorating full-stack marketing” in 2024 after several years of being reliant on word of mouth and bottom-of-the-funnel activity.
CEO Jennifer Hyman told an earnings call: “We plan to activate in real life via partnerships, PR, influencers, celebrity and, most importantly, content that brings our own customers and mission of female empowerment back to the center of our brand story.”
Five areas of focus
Following the recent recruitment of a new CMO, the business will be focused on “five buckets of marketing opportunity”, Hyman said:
- building mid-funnel consideration marketing plans;
- scaling new marketing channels with a social-first approach;
- rebuilding the lifecycle engine and customer marketing approach;
- refocusing creative strategy and content;
- reinvesting in the reserve rental business.
What it means
- “We, like some other businesses, had spent too much of our paid marketing dollars concentrated into the Meta platform [and] into the Google platform, and you’ll see us dramatically diversify our channel mix to drive additional traffic to the site,” Hyman explained.
- Alongside that diversification is a new creative approach and content strategy which aims to “reignite” brand marketing.
- “A content strategy at this point fuels organic growth, it fuels life cycle strategies, it infuses acquisition – because the content strategy informs the efficacy of paid advertising,” said the CEO.
A halo effect for other brands
- Thanks to the customer visibility it offers, Rent the Runway says it can also be a source of new customers for upmarket brands, which are becoming more likely to partner with it on a revenue share basis.
- Almost half the inventory it is acquiring in 2024 is going to come via revenue share (which means lower upfront capital outlays for rental product).
- “The only reason why any brand would interact with us in this way is because they see us as a powerful marketing channel on behalf of their brand,” said Hyman.
Key quote
“We think now is the perfect time to put our foot back on the gas pedal as it relates to marketing, as our inventory is in a great position and the customer experience is as premium as it's ever been” – Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman at Rent the Runway.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Rent the Runway]
Asahi has big plans in alcohol-free beer
Zero- and low-alcohol drinks could generate half of Asahi’s beverage sales within the next 15 years, its chief executive has said.
Moving targets
- It’s an ambitious target for the Japanese brewer, whose brands include Asahi Super Dry, Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Pilsner Urquell: such drinks (defined as having 3.5% or less alcohol) accounted for just 10% of sales last year.
- It already had a target of reaching 20% by 2030; now CEO Atsushi Katsuki tells the Financial Times he wants to hit 50% as soon as 2040.
Why it matters
“It’s a big opportunity as long as we can go down the premium path,” Katsuki believes. Not only do premium products typically command higher prices, but low/no-alcohol products attract less tax and are more profitable.
Takeaways
- Asahi intends to invest in start-ups in order to acquire technology and capabilities to produce more beverages in small volumes.
- While cracking the US market will be key for the business, there is potential everywhere. Grant McKenzie, CMO Europe and International at Asahi, told WARC last year he expected 500% growth in the UK in the next few years with “more positive marketing and far better products”.
Context
- Beer brands are having to address some significant changes in drinking habits, as people moderate their intake and as younger consumers, especially, drink less.
- “Everyone agrees that the new generation of consumers probably consume about 20% less alcohol than previous generations,” McKenzie said.
- In Asahi’s home market, beer consumption is in long-term decline, thanks in part to government actions on excessive drinking.
Sources from Financial Times, WARC
How TikTok is shaping modern sports culture
The great Australian sporting traditions are getting stronger but new ones are also emerging, allowing brands to capitalise on the communities they create; but as sports media becomes more inclusive and personal, what does this means for brands?
Why sports culture matters
When it comes to sports, brands traditionally have needed large budgets to get permission to play in this space. However, with the barriers to entry for sports-related marketing getting lower and more casual sports fans jumping on the bandwagon, there are new opportunities for brands to experiment with formats and get attention in exciting ways.
Takeaways
- 72% of...
How the hottest year on record will impact the travel industry
The World Meteorological Organization has declared 2023 the hottest year on record and warned that 2024 will likely be even warmer, affecting consumer travel preferences and driving demand for cooler destinations and off-season holidays outside of hotter summer periods.
Data from Booking.com shows that more than half (56%) of global travellers say they will use their vacation to cool down as temperatures soar close to home.
Go deeper
Explore this and other trends expected to influence travel and tourism marketing strategies in WARC’s latest Industry Snapshot report. The report is based on WARC’s proprietary GEISTE methodology and forms part of the Evolution of Marketing programme, which provides marketers with insight into emerging trends and significant shifts in the industry.
Why the shift to heat-escape tourism matters
Three in five travellers say the weather is important when deciding on a vacation destination. Worsening weather will have implications for travel and tourism marketers, from the way they position holiday destinations to their approach to seasonal marketing. The sector will need to adapt its strategies to keep pace with evolving consumer behaviours.
What this means for brands
- Destinations with cooler climates are experiencing a boost in popularity. Explore promotions and packages for emerging alternative destinations with more comfortable weather conditions to cater to this demand.
- Peak travel periods are shifting, with travellers becoming more open to planning their holidays during cooler seasons to escape the extreme heat. Offering holiday packages beyond the traditional summer period can help brands capitalise on shifting preferences.
- Indoor attractions can provide respite from the heat and allow travellers to explore places in comfort. Consider showcasing indoor attractions such as museums and restaurants that can offer authentic local experiences regardless of the weather conditions outside.
Key quote
“Consumers are aware of how climate change is affecting weather in Europe and what impact this could have on their holiday. This is having a notable effect on travel flows in Europe” – Eduardo Santander, Executive Director, European Travel Commission.
Going up the funnel can boost performance
By using the right approach, upper-funnel strategies can help boost immediate results, according to a study by Meta.
The research
The 2023 study was based on 32 experiments conducted by advertisers in Europe and analysed the short-term impact of expanding strategies across the funnel. The results showed:
- an average 25% of incremental upper-funnel investment to target broader audiences on top of a direct response approach resulted in reaching twice as many people compared to a direct-response-only strategy
- this also generated an average increase of 31% in sales in the short-term, without inflating the overall cost per incremental purchase.
Why reaching...
Uniqlo profits rise on new markets and customers
Uniqlo’s owner, the Japan-based Fast Retailing has seen its net profits jump 27% as overseas operations boost its fortunes over six months to February.
Despite a slight profit miss overall, the company’s results indicate it is betting significantly on strong overseas performance continuing.
Why Uniqlo matters
A common sight in big cities around the world: the block-colours and simple lines of Uniqlo. Despite this, in Europe it has just 0.5% market share and has huge room to grow, a process that is now beginning: sales in Europe and North America are up 25%.
According to Kantar, the brand was a breakthrough hit in the BrandZ rankings. Key to this was its meaningful difference from competitors.
Virality
While much of this is a classic retail location story, Uniqlo has recently enjoyed a brush with virality after its shoulder bag became an unexpected hit:
"There is a great opportunity for growth among women and younger consumers, as we saw a boom of the round-shaped shoulder bag through social media," said Takeshi Okazaki, Fast Retailing chief financial officer in comments reported by Nikkei Asia.
What’s going on
While the picture of rising profits and rising sales (17%) overseas, in some of its established markets of Japan and China Uniqlo is struggling.
In its home market of Japan, sales of winter goods struggled off the back of above average temperatures. In China, Uniqlo sales declined as a result of a deep decline in consumer confidence.
Instead, the bright spots appear to be Europe, North America, Australasia and the rest of Asia.
Sourced from Reuters, Nikkei, WARC
Ads come to Roblox
Interest in the metaverse may have waned, but world-building game/platform Roblox is working to bring biddable ads to its popular virtual spaces as the company expands its options for brands to full advertising.
First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Roblox will work with PubMatic, an ad tech firm, to help advertise to its 70m+ daily active users.
Why ads on Roblox matter
Previously, brand engagement with Roblox was quite involved, meaning that it was unlikely a brand would include some Roblox activity in its general media mix. The availability of in-game inventory through an online bidding process changes that entirely.
Roblox is in many ways ahead of its category. Major players that once required users to invest heavily in games and hardware are shifting to cloud-based platforms, of a Roblox variety, as a big addressable market and media business become more attractive.
What’s going on
Brands will now be able to buy virtual billboard ads on Roblox through PubMatic to be shown to players who are 13 years or older. Broken up into mini-games within games (called ‘realms’ in the Roblox parlance), creators of those realms will receive a cut of the ad revenue.
Brands in gaming
Roblox reported 69 brand deals in its Q4 results, announced in February, so brands in its environment are not new. What’s different is the scale at which inventory will be available and the relative ease of the ad buying process.
Around 58% of its 71m daily users are addressable (over 13). This is good for Roblox as older users tend to spend more on the platform directly and it offers a large and important audience to advertisers.
Advertising has long looked to the booming popularity of gaming. Increasingly, important data and best practices are emerging about how to engage this critical audience.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC
Why winning over “players” means adding value within and outside the game
The proportion of gamers in the Philippines is higher than the APAC average but brands that want to connect with them should note that Filipino gamers are a unique group with specific interests, preferences and behaviours.
Why it matters
Brands have to rethink how to drive value for Filipino gamers within and outside the game, by taking into consideration cultural nuances such as price sensitivity and how it affects brand stickiness.
Takeaways
- Create brand stickiness in-game with quick and easy-to-play games to raise brand awareness/engagement but note price sensitivity as Filipino gamers only spend on brands that strongly resonate with...
Indians eager to see the full potential of AI, but want to tread cautiously
Indians eager to see the full potential of AI, but want to tread cautiously
A majority of Indians are excited about AI and experience its full potential. According to a Cheil India study, 60% are keen to experience its full potential with with one in two respondents proactively staying informed about AI.
Why this matters
Despite Indians being optimistic about AI adding value to their lives, they are still not ready to drop their guard with attitudes differing across generations. There is a feeling of being overwhelmed by the pace of development and deployment of AI, and concerns like privacy and job losses continue to exist – all providing fertile ground for brands to address when thinking about AI-generated experiences.
About the study
Advertising agency, Cheil India, a part of Cheil Worldwide conducted an online quantitative survey with Indian consumers across age groups and genders to find out their thoughts on AI in 2024.
The study surveyed 1,034 Indian consumers across different age groups: Gen Z (18–25) – 30%, millennials (26–41) – 65%, and Gen X (42+) – 5%. Among the respondents, 55% were female and 45% male.
Gen Z Indians are more cautious
- Gen Z, who were raised with technology as an integral part of their lives, are more cautious than millennials.
- Growing up amidst information saturation, they approach AI with a discerning eye. Forty-seven percent of Gen Z individuals express caution regarding AI, believing it may have adverse effects.
- Forty-eight percent of the same cohort believe that, while AI should improve life, it should not make decisions on their behalf.
How Indian brands can leverage AI to deliver better experiences
Despite these concerns, Cheil advises brands to be mindful about:
- Individualisation – With AI, brands have a better chance to cater to the varied needs of different consumer groups and customise offerings for the individual.
- Life-enhancing consumer experiences – There is a need to shift focus from marketing gimmicks to delivering genuine consumer benefits that enhance life by focusing on connection, convenience, and customisation. Forty-nine percent of people want customer service powered by AI. However, a majority also does not want to entirely lose the human touch.
- Making privacy a choice – Mass adoption of AI can be accelerated by giving consumers the convenience to share data at their own comfort.
Ad platforms undervalue the effectiveness of paid social
Activity that’s focused on generating awareness and consideration is tremendously undervalued by ad platforms, according to marketing attribution platform Fospha.
Takeaways
- Fospha’s impressions modelling uncovered that Meta under-attributes brand awareness campaigns by 687% and traffic campaigns by 498%.
- Fospha also found Google Analytics significantly undervalues most channels, while the siloed view presented in Ads Manager doesn’t paint the full picture of performance.
- Across the major channels (defined as more than 9% of an average brand’s mix), GA underclaims the most in TikTok. As a discovery channel that kicks off the journey to conversion, rather than being the final touchpoint, it’s...
adam&eveDDB London and CALM lead ACT Good Report 2024
adam&eveDDB London and CALM lead ACT Good Report 2024
The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) by adam&eveDDB London took the top spot for the campaign with the most impactful social or sustainable work – check out the full list of winners here, announced as part of the 10th anniversary of The Good Report.
The report is compiled by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest source of the world’s best social and environmental campaigns, in collaboration with the WARC Rankings.
The ranking is calculated by combining the performance of campaigns across various initiatives of the ACT Responsible Program (such as the ACT Exhibition, the ACT Care Awards, One Minute of Responsibility, and The ACT Tributes), with the results of the recently published WARC Creative 100.
Campaigns:
- The Last Photo for CALM by adam&eveDDB London, United Kingdom
- Anne de Gaulle for Fondation Anne de Gaulle by Havas Paris, France
- Runner 321 for adidas by FCB Canada
- Chatpat for SOS Children’s Villages by FCB Chicago & FCB India
- The Unshowables for Vision du Monde by STEVE, France
Agencies:
- Publicis Conseil, Paris
- adam&eveDDB, London
- Havas Paris
- FCB Montreal
- FCB India, Gurgaon
Networks:
- FCB
- Havas Group
- Grey Group
- DDB Worldwide
- Publicis Worldwide
Brands:
- Renault
- Unilever
- CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
- Fondation Anne de Gaulle
- adidas
Countries:
- France
- United States
- United Kingdom
- India
- Canada
Sourced from The Good Report, WARC
Google AI: ‘grounded’ corporate models and WPP collaboration
Google AI: ‘grounded’ corporate models and WPP collaboration
Google’s Cloud is the gateway to its services for most corporate clients – and its latest set of releases, announced this week, drips with AI features, so we boil down some of the most important elements.
Why Google’s cloud changes matter
Because of the massive computing demands of artificial intelligence – not to mention the technical complexity of creating AI models – cloud providers are the critical B2B portal to AI.
Despite AI’s offer of rapid text and image generation, its deployment remains risky, given the high likelihood of hallucination (which is tech-speak for making stuff up) or infringing copyright. These latest changes aim at remedying some of these concerns.
For Google, its stance toward AI is fundamental: whether perceiving opportunities (as in these announcements), in its extensive AI research, or with its changing thinking on how it makes a living.
You’re grounded!
Answers generated quickly are only useful if they’re quick and correct. According to new features announced this week, corporate customers will now be able to ‘ground’ responses from the Gemini chatbot to reliable sources of information (though in this case that reliable source is still just Google search results, so hardly beyond the capabilities of an intern with WiFi, or previous company data held in Google Drive).
The service through which clients can access this is called the Vertex AI agent builder. It’s a no-code system that aims to help companies move beyond chatbots that talk back and toward ‘agents’ that can act on the conversation, even interacting with the client’s back-end systems.
“We’re now bringing you grounding in Google Search, bringing the power of the world’s knowledge that Google Search offers through our grounding service to models. In addition, we also support the ability to ground against enterprise data sources,” Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, told the audience at Google Cloud Next on Tuesday.
Thanks to the kind of extensive data trace that years of marketing campaigns leave on a business, it was a marketing example that Google gave to illustrate its point: generating new images and captions based on the assets contained in Drive.
Integrating the cloud with creativity
The other big announcement concerning the marketing and advertising worlds was the collaboration between Google Cloud and the holding group WPP – no stranger to talk of AI – that will “redefine marketing”, according to a press release.
Effectively, the partnership will see Google Cloud’s tools integrate with WPP’s proprietary marketing and advertising data:
“This will enable WPP’s clients to create brand- and product-specific content using gen AI, to gain deeper insights into their target audiences, to accurately predict and explain content effectiveness, and to optimise campaigns with ongoing adaptive processes.”
The nature of the cloud
Companies used to have big servers in their offices, or links to big physical data centres that ran their servers. Modern computing instead uses cloud computing, in which a major provider like Google, Amazon, or Microsoft runs a modular computing service for you, typically with clients enjoying the flexibility to turn their spending up or down depending on their need.
Sourced from Google, TechCrunch, FT, WPP, WARC
Advertisers: be cautious when mixing metaphors
Advertisers: be cautious when mixing metaphors
Mixing metaphors in advertising can inadvertently send contradictory messages that could undermine the objectives of a campaign, especially those related to health or food, finds a new study.
The study in the UK examined fusion metaphors – when you join two different or opposing elements (often visually) for impact – and found that the positive attributes of a product can be diminished when compared to something less favourable.
Why metaphors in advertising matter
Visual metaphors in advertising are thought to be persuasive because they trigger attention and pleasure while also being memorable. Metaphors, whether visual or verbal, are frequently used for their impact. Some well-known examples include: ‘Red Bull gives you wings’ and ‘Budweiser, the king of beers’.
Context
Two studies in the UK looked at the effect of fusion metaphors on the attitudes of consumers. In the first, carrots (healthier but perhaps less tasty) were placed in a package of unbranded fries. Even though the intention was to convey that carrots are a healthier option than fries, study participants perceived carrots to be unhealthier because they took on the attributes of fries.
In study two, cigarettes (unhealthy) were placed inside a package of fries (healthier and tastier), which led to less favourable views of fries and no change to how cigarettes are viewed. Conversely, when fries were placed in a package of cigarettes, the view of cigarettes improved but attitudes to fries remained unchanged.
Takeaways
- Understanding which attributes are emphasised by fusion metaphors is crucial, especially when you are fusing two things that are seen as both positive and negative.
- From a health perspective, fusion metaphors can devalue the positive attributes of a product when it’s compared to something that’s primarily seen as negative.
- When the aim is to create a negative perception of a product by highlighting its detrimental health effects, ensure you are comparing it to something primarily considered unhealthy.
- When the aim is to create a more positive perception of a product by highlighting its pleasant taste, ensure that you compare it to something seen as tasty.
Key quote
“Using visual metaphors, especially fusion ones, in health appeals can be tricky because these often involve products that have both positive and negative aspects. Misinterpretation of these metaphors, however, can lead to unintended, contrary effects” – study authors, The Impact of Fusion Metaphors in Health Appeals on Consumer Attitudes.
Sourced from the Journal of Advertising Research
Snapshot: Five trends in travel defining 2024
Snapshot: Five trends in travel defining 2024
Travel is expected to break records in 2024, with the impacts on the industry felt far beyond tourism as they point to much deeper trends in business as climate change, a return of business travel, and the pressure for affordable luxury mounts.
The latest WARC Industry Snapshot report examines five industry shifts expected to impact travel and tourism marketing in 2024.
Based on WARC’s proprietary GEISTE methodology, the report forms part of the Evolution of Marketing programme, which provides marketers with insight into emerging trends and significant shifts in the industry.
Why this is useful
International travel continues its post-pandemic recovery, with a record-breaking 4.7 billion passengers expected to fly globally this year. Understanding evolving consumer travel patterns and advancements in the industry will be crucial for brands to manage potential risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities within the sector.
Five travel and tourism trends
- Intensifying heat waves shift travel patterns: Climate change is affecting how people plan their holidays, with rising temperatures likely reducing demand for travel to hotter destinations in the long term.
- Blurring business and leisure travel: The growing importance of hybrid work arrangements in talent acquisition and emphasis on work-life balance among employees have created the conditions for blended business and leisure travel to thrive.
- The rising tide of overtourism: Popular travel destinations are receiving more visitors than they can handle, negatively impacting the environment, infrastructure, local communities and overall visitor experience.
- Luxe for less: Consumers are finding ways to cut travel expenses to cope with the heightened cost of living, but they will still indulge in small luxuries for their holidays.
- The growing demand for sustainable travel: Demand for sustainable travel is rising, but consumers feel there are obstacles to incorporating more sustainable practices into their trips.
To help marketers respond to these trends, the report also contains a series of hypothetical scenarios businesses can use to plan and prepare themselves for different potential futures.
Go deeper
WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
See all other reports in the Industry Snapshot series here.
How the Matildas reinvented sports marketing
The way the Matildas, Australia’s national women’s football team, have reinvented sports marketing gives brands the confidence that their sponsorship of women’s sport and investment in integrated campaigns will pay off.
Why sports marketing matters
The Matildas have created a playbook for how effective marketing can drive long-term value in sport by capitalising on the emotional connection, leveraging their distinctive brand assets and allowing the community tell their story with social proof.
Takeaways
- 32% of Australians believed that the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup was the biggest brand moment of the year, beating cultural juggernauts The Barbie Movie (21%)...
Brands need to step up on plastic pollution risks
Brands need to step up on plastic pollution risks
While many companies are starting to map where plastics are produced and used within their value chains, many have yet to set targets for managing their plastic-related impacts around usage and waste management.
That’s according to data from CDP, the non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system. Almost 3,000 companies, including listed companies with over US$25 trillion in market capitalization value, have disclosed information on plastics through CDP for the first time.
Key stats
- 42% reported mapping where plastics are produced and used within their value chains – a vital first step.
- 70% have not yet mapped the impacts of their plastic-related activities on the environment and human health.
- 64% have not yet set targets for managing their plastic-related impacts, such as the use of plastic products and waste management practices.
Why plastic data disclosure matters
CDP argues that the findings boost the case for mandatory disclosure of data on plastics – already supported by leading companies such as Unilever and Superdry – which is due to be discussed at the upcoming fourth round of Global Plastics Treaty negotiations.
Previous data from The Pew Charitable Trusts has highlighted the $100bn annual financial risk that businesses face if governments require them to cover waste management costs at expected volumes and recyclability.
Sourced from CDP, Pew Charitable Trusts
United Football League snags unexpected sponsor
United Football League snags unexpected sponsor
The new United Football League is attracting some high-profile sponsors of the sort one might expect – a brewer, a sports drink, a sportswear brand – but also an unexpected one in the shape of the US Army.
What’s happening
- The United Football League (UFL) was created from the merger of the XFL and USFL; the minor league consists of eight teams across the Midwest and Southern US, with its inaugural season having just kicked off in March.
- Current sponsors include Molson Coors (brewer), Under Armour (sportswear), Gatorade (sports drink), and Progressive Insurance.
- The US Army is the “presenting partner” of the UFL in a one-year deal reported to be worth almost $10m, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- As well as the Army logo appearing on players’ jerseys and on the 50-yard line during games, the deal includes televised sideline chats with Army personnel and hospitality areas where fans can speak with Army representatives.
Why emerging sports matter
Bluechip sporting moments are attractive to advertisers for the reach they command, but they come at a high price and it’s not a given that reach necessarily equals attention. That’s why the advertising opportunities in emerging sports (eg women’s soccer) or lower leagues in existing sports can be an attractive option.
For the US Army, for example, spreading $10m over a year in a minor league will be far more effective than shelling out $7m for a 30-second Super Bowl ad – it will take time and many conversations to develop a more favorable impression of the service.
It’s a phenomenon evident elsewhere: in India, for example, the flagship IPL tournament is becoming the preserve of the biggest advertisers, while smaller advertisers turn to emerging sports.
Sourced from Wall Street Journal
[Image: UFL]
PepsiCo taps meta-learnings for competitive advantage
PepsiCo’s consumers insights function has been transformed by the introduction of a globally connected insights ecosystem called Ada that aims to make the whole organisation smarter.
Why the insights ecosystem matters
The platform eliminates unnecessary duplication and opens up the potential for “meta-learnings” as the insights team mines its own data – and that in turn starts to build a potential competitive advantage.
Takeaways
- The platform addresses local teams’ need for speed and agility while establishing global standards around quality and KPIs – all in a cost-effective way.
- The process has meant moving from a...
Email this content