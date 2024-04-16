China’s bubble tea chains look overseas | WARC | The Feed
China’s bubble tea chains look overseas
China’s leading bubble tea chains are heading to Hong Kong to raise money, with one eye on expansion into overseas markets.
Context
The bubble tea market in mainland China has become hugely competitive in recent years, and chains may see easier growth opportunities across Southeast Asia and beyond, where local markets are far less developed.
As one entrepreneur described it to KrAsia: “China’s tea beverage market has entered the stage of digital and intelligent transformation, while the Southeast Asian market still has the 1.0 model of single-store brands and chain brands in the capital phase.”
What’s happening
- Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial, which operates the 8,000-store ChaPanda chain, is looking to raise $330m in a Hong Kong IPO later this month.
- Baicha Baidao indicated that funds raised will go towards domestic expansion plans in China, including branding and promotional activities.
- Co-founder Wang Hongxue also remarked on the “huge potential” of overseas markets and flagged possible expansion into the coffee market.
- Earlier this year, rival chains Mixue Bingcheng and Guming also submitted applications for IPOs in Hong Kong (the Financial Times notes that proceeds from IPOs in Hong Kong can be more easily directed outside of mainland China).
Takeaways
- Within the Chinese mainland alone, the market for freshly made tea beverages was estimated at Rmb150bn ($20bn) in 2023.
- Bubble tea brands arguably have more appeal to Chinese consumers than coffee chains: not only do they play to the guochao idea and the country’s tea-drinking traditions, they are also endlessly innovative and, at around half the price of coffee offerings, they offer affordable indulgence.
- The focus for bubble tea brands tends to be on experiential aspects and attracting more male consumers, while for coffee chains it’s about the premium aspects of their business.
Final thought
How far does a cup of tea go? You need to watch the eastern wind, as it blows tea leaves around the world and sets the scene for the next thousand years.
Sourced from Financial Times, South China Morning Post, Reuters, Coffee Intelligence
