China woos foreign tourists | WARC | The Feed

China woos foreign tourists
A political thaw, more visa-free travel and new marketing campaigns are expected to boost inbound tourism to China.
What’s happening
- Earlier this month, Presidents Xi and Biden agreed on the need to improve air connectivity between China and the US and to hold “a high-level dialogue on tourism”.
- Following a recent visit to China by Australia PM Anthony Albanese – the first such visit in seven years – travel agencies in Australia are offering huge discounts on package tours to China, the South China Morning Post reports.
- Passport holders from more than 50 nations can now stay in most parts of China for up to six days visa-free as transit visitors.
- Trip.com, China’s biggest online travel firm, is investing in marketing and product integration over the next three years, and is teaming up with the government-affiliated programme ‘Nihao China’ (Hello China) which features promotional videos and digital communications.
Why Chinese tourism matters
Foreign tourism spending will be a welcome boost to the local economy: before Covid-19, overseas tourists were spending $130bn a year.
“The Chinese inbound travel market has substantial growth opportunities, as it currently accounts for 0.3 per cent of China’s GDP,” said Trip.com in a statement. “This leaves ample room for expansion, which will ultimately boost various sectors such as hospitality, transport, retail and entertainment, leading to an increase in our business growth in the future.”
