Children take to Gen AI | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Children take to Gen AI
Teenagers and children in the UK are far more likely than adults to have embraced generative AI, according to a new study from regulator Ofcom.
Online Nation 2023 looks at all aspects of the nation’s online lives and finds that:
- four in five (79%) online teenagers aged 13-17 now use generative AI tools and services;
- a significant minority (40%) of younger children aged 7-12 are also adopting the technology.
Why generative AI trends matters
Generative AI provokes a combination of curiosity (the most common reason for using it is simply to explore the technology: 48% of 16+ internet users) and fear (58% are concerned about its future impact on society). Brands may need to address these differing views when using AI in their marketing strategy.
Interestingly, the most prolific users of generative AI among this broader group – the online 16-24-year-olds – are also most likely to be worried about its societal implications (67%).
Takeaways
- Adult internet users aged 16 and above are more reluctant users of generative AI (31%).
- Among those who have never used this technology (69%), nearly one in four have no idea what it is (24%).
- Snapchat My AI is the most popular generative AI tool among children and teens, used by half (51%) of online 7-17-year-olds; online teenage girls are its most avid users (75%).
- ChatGPT is the most widely used generative AI service among internet users aged 16 and above (23%). Among online youngsters aged 7-17, boys are keener users of ChatGPT than girls (34% versus 14%).
Sourced from Ofcom
Email this content