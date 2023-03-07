Gamers Influencers, KOLs Strategy

With mainstream platforms giving way to niche social spaces populated by gamefluencers, brands should tap the cachet of these new streamers.

Why it matters

Gamefluencers share charismatic humour and a strong understanding of their community's perspective. Brands can leverage these attributes to create authentic connections with Gen Z and gain cultural credibility for their ethos around diversity and inclusivity.

Takeaways