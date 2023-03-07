You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Rankings 2023: Creative 100 revealed
Burger King is the number one brand for creativity, while WPP tops the holding company rankings, Ogilvy leads the networks, and Publicis Milan is the most creative individual agency in this year’s WARC Creative 100.
The WARC Creative 100, an independent global benchmark celebrating marketing’s creative excellence, is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. A strong theme of promoting societal concerns through creativity is evident across the top campaigns.
#1 Campaign for creativity: The Lost Class for Change The Ref by Leo Burnett Chicago
The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2022 is ‘The Lost Class’ for Change The Ref, created by Leo Burnett Chicago to raise awareness about mass shootings. A ceremony was held for the 3,044 high school students in the US who didn't graduate in 2021 due to tragically losing their lives to gun violence.
#1 Agency for creativity: Publicis Milan
Publicis Milan tops the table for the second year in a row with four campaigns for Heineken and one for Bottega Veneta among the top 100 campaigns.
Area 23, New York, jumped from 32nd last year to claim second place with four campaigns in the top 100 for a variety of brands covering different product categories. BETC Paris is in third place with three campaigns in the top 50.
#1 Network for creativity: Ogilvy
Ogilvy was the most awarded network for the third year in a row, with 40 different agencies contributing to its total, including five agencies in the top 50. Furthermore, it was responsible for 10 of the top 100 campaigns.
DDB Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with four agencies in the top 50 and seven campaigns in the top 100. FCB, in third, is up from sixth, also with four agencies and nine campaigns ranked.
#1 Holding company for creativity: WPP
Up from second position last year, WPP returned to the top of the holding company table with seven networks in the top 50 and two networks in the top 10: Ogilvy and VMLY&R.
#1 Brand for creativity: Burger King
For the fifth year in a row, Burger King tops the brand table. It has four campaigns ranked in the top 100 by three different agencies; the joint highest of any brand alongside Heineken, in second place, which also had four campaigns ranked. Google climbs up from 31st last year to claim third place.
#1 Advertiser for creativity: AB InBev
After topping the advertiser table for the first time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev remains in first position. The brewing giant has three brands in the top 50: Corona, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser, and four campaigns in the top 100.
Unilever and Restaurant Brands International swap places this year, with the multinational consumer goods company moving up to second place and the fast food company moving down to third place.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
The top five ranking countries remain the same as last year, with the US and UK maintaining their positions for the past nine years. India is the most improved country, climbing from 23rd to seventh.
WARC says
“In an industry that sometimes struggles to defend its place in the C-suite, the rankings offer an opportunity for marketers to reflect on the best campaigns in the business and to review the impact their own work has on their brands” – Amy Rodgers, Head of WARC Creative.
The WARC Creative 100 Ranking can be viewed in full here. It includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for creativity, top 50 creative agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Rankings subscribers.
The WARC Media 100 will be announced on 14 March and the WARC Effective 100 on 21 March.
Strong client-agency relationships lead to more effective work
Strong client-agency relationships lead to more effective work
Ground-breaking research from Aprais and WARC reveals that the strength of the relationship between marketer and agency has a direct correlation to the output of effective work.
Why it matters
The conclusion comes from cross-matching the WARC Effective 100 database with Aprais’ database of client-agency evaluations. The subsequent study, Do stronger relationships produce stronger results? demonstrates where the strongest, most effective relationships excel, and it points to where brands and agencies should focus their efforts in developing an effective culture in the partnerships they build.
Key findings
Across the board, relationship scores were stronger in client-agency pairings that had won an effectiveness award.
- 68% of agencies that had been awarded for effectiveness were scored above average by their clients.
- 67% of clients that had been awarded for effectiveness were scored above average by their agency partners.
Where relationships excel
- Strategy. This is the discipline for which winning teams show the biggest increase in score compared with average relationship scores. And it applies when clients score their agencies and when agencies score clients, showing that teams on both sides of the relationship need to get involved with the strategy behind great marketing ideas.
- Trust. The team can be relied on to deliver and behave with integrity. This was the highest-scoring behaviour for both clients and agencies, and also a clear and positive differentiator when comparing award-winning teams with the overall average.
- Challenge. The team uses initiative to challenge the status quo and does not allow conflict to go unaddressed. This is the behaviour that shows the greatest difference between average relationships and the award winners.
Key quotes
“The implications are profound for marketers and their agencies – and arguably for any business relationship. As uncertainty continues to dominate the business world, the importance of strong relationships that can navigate through upheaval is clear” – Amy Rodgers, Head of WARC Creative, WARC.
“This is a wake-up call to the industry. No longer is a positive client-agency relationship a soft option – it is a critical driver of marketing performance” – Kim Walker, Founder, Aprais.
WARC subscribers can read Do stronger relationships produce stronger results? here. A complimentary copy of the report is available to non-subscribers for a limited time here.
The energy question at the heart of AI hype
The energy question at the heart of AI hype
Amid the excitement of artificial intelligence systems, it’s important to remember that these need lots of energy to run, with initial estimates suggesting the enormous scale of the output.
Why it matters
Well, nobody knows how much energy exactly, and that’s a really major problem when businesses and governments ought to be doing everything in their power to reach net zero.
There are echoes here of blockchain hype two years ago, in which the often gimmicky technology masked a horrific gas-guzzling infrastructure that (between Bitcoin and pre-proof-of-stake Ethereum) consumed major-economy levels of energy.
In December, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted that “compute costs are eye-watering” just for the ChatGPT early release. Eye-watering costs indicate eye-watering energy usage and should factor not only into the thinking of tech companies but the brands and agencies that are considering AI.
What’s going on
Training an AI model is very intensive, according to a Bloomberg estimate, with a single model’s development sometimes using as much electricity as 100 US homes would use over the course of a year.
- For GPT-3, for instance, which is the language model on which ChatGPT is based, researchers at UC Berkeley and Google estimated that its training used the equivalent of 120 US homes’ annual energy consumption.
- Bloomberg also notes that Google’s AI capabilities are reported to use between 10-15% of the company’s total electricity consumption.
- GPT-4 is now in development and is said to contain 170 trillion parameters to GPT-3’s 175 billion. Google’s PaLM language model has 540 billion. All are using vast amounts of energy.
Off-the-peg AI solutions can only take specialist companies, brands and agencies so far. Effectively, these systems will become most useful when trained across both external and internal material (or parameters) and the likely cost and energy implications should factor into a company’s thinking.
Final word
It’s worth noting that the major companies – Microsoft, whose Azure cloud computing services run OpenAI’s GPT models and Google – are both committed to being carbon free or even carbon negative by 2030.
Sourced from Bloomberg, Microsoft, Google, WARC
How brands can leverage the power of “gamefluencers”
With mainstream platforms giving way to niche social spaces populated by gamefluencers, brands should tap the cachet of these new streamers.
Why it matters
Gamefluencers share charismatic humour and a strong understanding of their community's perspective. Brands can leverage these attributes to create authentic connections with Gen Z and gain cultural credibility for their ethos around diversity and inclusivity.
Takeaways
Strong brands and marketing boost Campbell’s
Strong brands and marketing boost Campbell’s
The Campbell Soup Company attributed double-digit Q2 growth to the strength of its brands and increased marketing investment, along with innovation and the ironing out of earlier supply chain problems.
Why it matters
Clearly there are multiple factors at work and, as CEO Mark Clouse acknowledged on an earnings call, a rebound was to be expected once supply chain issues were resolved. But he also pointed out that in categories such as snacking, “if you’re not there, someone else is” and you can’t simply assume consumers will return when your own brands do. That’s where marketing comes in.
“The strength of what we’re seeing from a marketing and innovation side is giving us more confidence of this being more sustainable over time,” he said, adding that he believed the business has the ability to grow above the category.
Takeaways
- Marketing and selling expenses represented approximately 8.7% of net sales in Q2, a figure that is expected to be between 9% and 10% for the full year.
- Pricing strategy: Prices will go up as part of managing inflation but more slowly than in the first half.
- Economic pressures: Consumers continue to look for ways to stretch their food budgets, so recipe marketing is helping drive sales of condensed soups. More generally, “We remain highly vigilant of price gaps on key brands and are closely monitoring elasticities,” said Clouse.
- In-home cooking: As consumers feel economic pressures, far more meals are being prepared at home than pre-Covid, but the focus has changed. According to the CEO, it’s now all about value and time to prepare. “The magic numbers on dinner are 20 minutes and the magic number on lunch is 10 minutes,” he said.
- Snacks: Power brands grew 20%. The Goldfish brand was the largest driver of growth for the entire cracker category, helped by a series of limited time-only launches – consumers are twice as likely to purchase LTOs alongside other Goldfish items, Clouse said.
Key quote
“I’ve never been more confident in the strength and relevance of our brands, our ability to deliver best-in-class execution and the path for sustained, compelling and differentiated value creation” – Mark Clouse, CEO at The Campbell Soup Company.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: The Campbell Soup Company]
Walmart+ is chipping away at Amazon Prime
Walmart+ is chipping away at Amazon Prime
Walmart+, the subscription service launched by the retailer in 2020 as a competitor to Amazon Prime, is attracting a growing number of higher-income households and younger users, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters
After a couple of years the particular offer of Walmart+, which differs from Amazon Prime in some key areas, has attracted around 18.5 million members, while a recent Morgan Stanley survey found that another 11 million US consumers are “very likely” to subscribe to the service in future.
It’s a fraction of Amazon Prime’s estimated 168 million members in the US, who spend six times as much on that platform as Walmart+ members do on Walmart, but the profile of many of the latter’s users suggests that the tide may eventually start to flow in Walmart’s direction.
Takeaways
- Walmart+ ($98) costs less than Amazon Prime ($139) and offers unique perks like discounted fuel at gas stations.
- The proportion of higher-income households (annual income of $150,000 or more) subscribing to Walmart+ has more than doubled in a year, from 13% to 28%.
- Two-thirds of Walmart+ members are aged 18-44; that compares with 51% for Amazon Prime.
- Industry observers also note that the Walmart marketplace is less crowded than Amazon’s (135,000 merchants vs 2 million), which makes it easier for brand ads to stand out.
Key quote
“Walmart is eating into Amazon’s e-commerce market share and legitimately becoming a competitor. People are seeing Walmart as a viable marketplace, and that wasn’t the case in 2019 or 2020” – Alasdair McLean-Foreman, founder and chief executive officer of Teikametrics.
Sourced from Bloomberg
[Image: Walmart]
Digital advertising volumes show strong growth in India
Digital advertising volumes show strong growth in India
Digital advertising grew 52% year-on-year in 2022, according to new data from TAM AdEx.
Why it matters
The rise of digital ad volumes in India tracks some of the strong growth in online and search adspend as observed by WARC, boosted by a strong Q4.
What’s going on
Reported by LiveMint, the research reveals trends in digital advertising delivery:
- Ad network delivery was the most popular method for serving ads.
- HTML5 ads were the most frequent in volume, ahead of banner and video ads.
- The new entrants to the top 10 companies serving ads are dominated by tech companies, with Amazon, Samsung and Google represented.
- At the category level, smartphones and educational centres saw the largest ad insertion growth with 2.9 and 2.1x growth respectively.
Sourced from Livemint, WARC
Overcoming distrust in financial services
Distrust in financial institutions, especially among Black, Asian and other minority ethnic consumers, is a major challenge for financial brands in the UK, according to new insights from ClearView research.
Why it matters
How technology will drive the consumer insights industry
The consumer insights industry is set for explosive growth but to ensure its continued relevance, it must evolve by embracing technology.
The Insight Innovation Exchange conference predicted that growth in the industry will be 20-30%, with a 95% increase in spending.
Why it matters
Amid prolonged global uncertainties, technology will drive the consumer insights industry because quicker and better insights can be delivered by harnessing the power of augmented intelligence through a combination of AI and human intelligence.
SEA e-commerce to thrive on digital and circular fashion
SEA e-commerce to thrive on digital and circular fashion
Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector remains optimistic even amid economic uncertainties and an increasingly dimming global economy, according to a new *report about the retail landscape.
Why it matters
Despite an impending recession, consumer interests have revived, with cashless payment options rapidly gaining momentum. Over 100 million newly connected Southeast Asian shoppers have come online since the start of the pandemic and are set to propel the region’s e-commerce sector forward.
Key insights
- SEA consumers are emerging from the pandemic and returning to in-store shopping and travelling internationally, says a new report from leading online retailer Zalora.
- Despite consumers cutting back on discretionary spending amid inflation, the region’s e-commerce scene is still a bright spot.
- Resilient categories show year-on-year growth amid global uncertainties, such as travel essentials and shopping festivals.
- This can be attributed to SEA consumers, even those in remote and rural areas, being more digitally connected.
- Buy now pay later will power more e-commerce transactions with its flexibility and interest-free monthly payments.
- Sustainable fashion and the resale market will continue to grow, led by millennials and Gen Z.
The big idea
“The nascent Southeast Asian e-commerce landscape is undergoing a significant digital transformation. Even as we brace for the potentially volatile climate ahead, it has become increasingly important for brands and retailers to connect with consumers in the right way” – Gunjan Soni, CEO, Zalora Group.
*Zalora's Southeast Asia Trender Report 2022 draws on data by GFG and includes intel from 60 million monthly visits, complemented by insights driven by Google and other partners.
Apple’s ecosystem expansion and why it matters
Apple’s ecosystem expansion and why it matters
Apple, the maker of the iPhone, has grown its total active devices to two billion globally, as the company moves away from product sales to services and advertising sales.
Why it matters
Apple’s interest in the advertising business is a hot topic of conversation in the industry, but having cornered many of the richest countries, its new strategy aims at global scale monetised through different means.
The strength of the strategy arises in part because many firms are scrambling to build up their first-party data, and those that already have a lot of it – like Apple – are in a great position to take in much of that spending by offering far greater visibility into its ecosystem than anyone else can.
By the numbers
- Globally, 27.11% of smartphones in circulation use iOS
- 87% of teens in the US have an iPhone
- 34% of all iPhone owners in the US are Gen Z (post-1996)
- 50% of all phone usage in the US now happens on an iPhone
Apple continues to sell a lot of phones and other devices, but given how expensive devices have become, services are increasingly key to the overall business. For context: the top-level iPhones crossed the $1000 threshold back in 2017, while the average price of iPhones across the range now approaches $1000.
In the first quarter of 2023, Apple reported an overall revenue decline of 5% versus Q1 ‘22, but its services business that accounts for around a sixth of its quarterly revenues saw a 6.4% increase.
The beauty of this strategy is that it creates a well of revenue based not only in monthly subscriptions, but one no longer based exclusively on new device sales. This translates to a revenue opportunity based on the firm’s more than two billion active devices.
Aiming for the growth markets
Apple has recently made India its own sales region, according to reporting from Bloomberg, reflecting both the country’s potential as a destination for its products (and therefore ecosystem) but also to Apple’s manufacturing make-up, as more of its supply chain shifts to India in an attempt to diversify.
While Apple’s market share in India remains relatively low (3.9% in 2022), this is the second largest smartphone market in the world with 659m users, just behind China. With an overall penetration of 46.5%, there is a major opportunity for all phone brands, and Apple sees an opportunity to grow its share.
Advertising
Another significant opportunity comes in the shape of Apple’s growing advertising revenue, which is expected to reach around $7bn by the end of this year, and clear $30bn by 2026.
- Apple’s expanding app store ad capabilities and possible demand-side platform, for which the company has been hiring, are two likely ways of monetising this vast user base.
- Yet both of those look relatively far down the purchase funnel; more recent news points to the idea of some advertising coming to Apple TV+, in an attempt to bring in high-reach ad dollars aimed at its paying subscriber base.
- It wouldn’t be the first to do something similar: Sky, the UK subscription TV company, has shown ads to its paying users for years; Amazon Prime Video advertises during sport broadcasts to subscribers and, through Freevee, offers subscription-free ad-supported content.
There are some risks here, however. For years, Apple’s offer has revolved around an ecosystem of better products often because there was no advertising. With the onset of ads, some commentators have suggested it’s like Apple’s premium devices “having coin locks on the bathroom stalls at a fancy restaurant”.
Sourced from Statcounter, FT, Bloomberg, Apple, Statista, Newzoo, Mobile Dev Memo, WARC, Gizmodo, Macworld
Allstar’s design sprint moves the dial on business EVs
A design sprint in tandem with customer research helped fuel payments network Allstar drive up the adoption of electric vehicles for business.
Why it matters
Fleet managers need support in making decisions about transitioning to electric vehicles, but they face their own particular challenges and are at different stages of the conversion process. The research helped to quickly develop a new user-interface prototype while also identifying the most important areas for investment.
Takeaways
On D&I, brands are pushing at an open door
On D&I, brands are pushing at an open door
Most UK consumers are on board with brands’ efforts to recognise the importance of diversity and inclusion (D&I), according to research from Integral Ad Science.
Why it matters
Some parts of the media and political establishment accuse businesses of attempting to force their viewpoint on customers and employees and of indulging in “corporate culture wars”. The Policy Exchange think tank, for example, recently suggested that a growing number of companies are “adrift” from the wider public.
But a study about why the future of marketing must be inclusive (based on a survey of 618 UK online consumers) suggests that’s far from the case when it comes to diversity and inclusion: almost three-quarters of consumers believe that diversity is the future of the country and two-thirds think their own actions have a significant impact on supporting D&I efforts.
Takeaways
- Consumers care about D&I: 88% consider D&I to be important; 34% say they have changed their shopping or purchase habits to help support D&I efforts.
- Brands and advertisers should actively advocate for D&I: 78% of consumers believe that it’s important for brands to promote D&I; 46% would be likely to boycott a brand that doesn’t take D&I seriously.
- Brands need to promote D&I in their advertising and in media placements online: 88% think brands should make an effort to place ads around content that promotes diversity; 63% hold advertisers most responsible for the type of content that appears near ads.
- Consumers link the advertised brand with the surrounding content, impacting ad performance and brand perception: 54% would be likely to purchase a product/service from an ad that appears alongside content that promotes D&I efforts; 45% would be unlikely to purchase products from ads placed alongside content that opposes D&I.
Sourced from Integral Ad Science, Telegraph
The (sustainable) behaviour change potential of social media
The (sustainable) behaviour change potential of social media
Three in four people are more likely to take up behaviours to help save the planet after watching social media content about sustainability, new research suggests.
Headline figures
A study* commissioned by two Unilever brands (Dove and Hellmann’s) and conducted by the Behavioural Insights Team found that social media ranks as one of the most influential sources of sustainability information for the consumer.
- 78% of people said influencers have the biggest impact on their green choices today.
- That’s far ahead of TV documentaries (48%), news articles (37%) or government campaigns (just 20%).
- Eight in 10 (83%) think TikTok and Instagram are good places to get advice about how to live sustainably.
Why it matters
Brands can harness and maximise the power of social media influencers to positively impact consumer behaviour.
Takeaways
- Two types of content were tested – ‘pragmatic’ and ‘optimistic’ – and both were effective in nudging people to adopt sustainable behaviours.
- Three-quarters of people said that content made them more likely to adopt sustainable behaviours, including saving and reusing plastic, buying refillable products, and freezing and reusing leftovers.
- As regards actual behaviour change, people valued both facts and practical advice. Of those who watched ‘pragmatic’ content, 69% went on to try something new to reduce their plastic or food waste as a result, with 61% of those who watched ‘optimistic’ content reporting action.
- 77% supported creators encouraging their audience to behave in an environmentally friendly way; 72% supported them selling products or services focused on sustainability.
- 76% were encouraged to act after watching Dove content about reusing plastics, and 82% after watching Hellmann’s content on food waste reduction.
Key quote
“We are learning what is all likes and no action versus content that makes sustainable choices simple and preferred” – Conny Braams, Chief Digital & Commercial Officer at Unilever.
*A simulated social platform showed people various styles of content, with any resulting behaviour change among 6,000 UK, US and Canadian consumers measured.
Sourced from Unilever
When entertainment meets effectiveness
When entertainment meets effectiveness
As media effectiveness becomes more important in driving long-term impact but harder to achieve, a new report from WARC and TikTok finds two-thirds of APAC marketers are shifting investments to target interest-based communities.
When entertainment meets effectiveness – a guide to maximising impact provides a holistic overview of what it means to deliver impact at a time of flux.
Why it matters
According to WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit survey, the cost-of-living crisis and media/audience fragmentation were the top two concerns of APAC marketers in 2023. This creates increased pressure to prioritise media investments that deliver on measures of profitability. Additionally, short-termism, the death of the cookie and the ever-changing media landscape are factors making it difficult to achieve marketing effectiveness.
Key insights
- The foundations: Measuring short and long-term impact holistically
To deliver impact, marketers should: (1) Move away from focusing on short-term performance and account for the long term. (2) Strike a balance across time frame (long and short-term effects), messaging type (brand building and performance marketing), audience type (broad reach and active in-market buyers), and buyer journeys (upper and lower funnel). (3) Develop targeting strategies to create future demand.
- Trends: Delivering more holistic and effective measurement
To deliver more holistic and effective measurements, the study recommends that advertisers should: (1) Build their own first-party data for better contextual targeting. (2) Experiment with SaaS (software as a service) models to measure more efficiently its advertising impact at scale. (3) Utilise AI-powered solutions to effectively test and evaluate creative more efficiently.
- Opportunity: Leveraging entertainment to drive impact
To leverage entertainment to drive impact, the study recommends: (1) Utilising entertaining content to connect with audiences and bring them down the funnel. (2) Participating in the culture and communities found on entertainment platforms to generate new demand and find new customers in an authentic way. (3) Taking advantage of the infinite opportunities to convert with ‘shoppertainment’.
- In practice: Amplifying and optimising creative impact with online video
To amplify and optimise creative impact with online video, the study recommends: (1) Utilising the power of sound and music in ad formats. (2) Using real people, remixing trends incorporating suspense in video storytelling. (3) Harnessing social cues, using episodic storytelling to reinforce the brand. (4) Leveraging audience signals on digital platforms to optimise ad strategy and creative effectiveness.
If you're not a WARC subscriber, you can download a complimentary copy of the report here.
The rise of ADHD-focussed design
The rise of ADHD-focussed design
Attention preserving apps are having a moment, whether they cater to clinically diagnosed sufferers or to people who feel their attention is stretched; increased focus is in demand.
Why it matters
According to some estimates, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) could be prevalent in as much as 6-7% of the global population. This is many hundreds of millions of people around the world, but there is also the suggestion that awareness is growing along with adult diagnoses, which shot up 123% in the US between 2007 and 2016, way ahead of child cases.
The position of advertising in this conversation is interesting, however: ads on the internet are designed to catch people’s attention, and some focus-preserving apps actively market their ad blocking solutions. While many are still early-stage, monetisation plans often revolve around subscriptions.
As a result, how a focus-focussed internet looks and is paid for then emerges as a new tension.
The business of mental health
When a large new need state emerges, it’s not long before a fleet of businesses arrive to offer a commercial remedy.
TechCrunch covers the emergence of several ADHD-adjacent startups including platforms to match patients to therapists or generally to manage ADHD.
An interesting aspect that the piece covers are the apps that fall into a kind of focus-enhancing trend, which speaks to a potentially wider design need beyond those clinically diagnosed with the condition.
Productivity and focus
Two companies stand out:
- Centered is an AI voice coach to help users manage their time.
- Sidekick is an internet browser “built to tame ADHD”, either through distraction blockers, mute features, and a modern ad blocker.
In context
There’s a broader conversation here, visible in as much as ADHD has entered the language in often quite flippant ways, but there are signs that some nefarious advertisers are oversimplifying the condition on social platforms, with TikTok found by a Media Matters report to be a particular hotbed of self-diagnosis without clinical treatment.
Sourced from TechCrunch, Insider, NIH, Guardian
Lego aims for digital but 2022 growth based on strong fundamentals
Lego aims for digital but 2022 growth based on strong fundamentals
Lego is by far the world’s largest toymaker and as it looks to grow its digital interests, the building blocks of its rapid 2022 growth go back to basics.
Why it matters
The privately owned Danish company no longer owns a patent over its interlocking brick design – though it owns many others. Yet its competitors are not other brick-based companies but major American firms such as Hasbro and Mattel, both of which it dwarfs.
While Lego has generated a lot of interest from its digital engagements, the core of its growth has come from a strong and consistent brand, smart brand extensions, and range choices, often in the shape of stores, theme parks, and a long-standing interest in games.
By the numbers
The company reports serious growth, even as inflation weighs on profits:
- Revenues are up 17% year on year to $9.3bn (DKr65bn)
- Profits are up 4% to $2bn (DKr13.8bn)
Lego now dwarfs its US rivals Mattel (revenue $5.4bn) and Hasbro (revenue $5.9bn), by managing to continue a 17% growth trend that began in H1, largely driven by new demand rather than price increases.
In 2023, growth is expected to “normalise” to single digits, CEO Niels Christiansen tells the FT.
The digital edge
There is significant focus on Lego’s Epic Games collaboration, which has been talked about since the announcement last April. The partners are expected to release more details of the deal soon.
It’s useful to think about this as a bet, not only in eventual digital revenues (which by virtue of lower marginal costs mean more profit), but as an onboarding strategy similar to the company’s stores.
Explaining why the firm is “upping” its digital investment, Christiansen adds: “We’re working very hard to create that feeling of getting into the Lego brand universe also digitally”.
Since the 1990s, Lego has been involved in video games, both as licensing tie-ins and straight games. These have performed well, with Lego Star Wars games and builder apps designed to be an entry point for digitally native kids to engage with physical bricks.
Down to earth
Christiansen is known for growing the brand through well-wrought but more fundamental moves:
- New product lines have been particularly successful, with new ranges such as Icons (from flowers to famous buildings) and City accounting for 48% of 2022 sales.
- Lego has also pushed hard into expanding its owned channels, namely its immersive physical stores: 155 new sites were added in 2022, to drive the global total to 904.
Key quote
“We achieved double-digit top-line growth and landed the year beyond expectations on the back of exceptional growth last year and despite challenging market conditions. This was due to our relevant brand, a fantastic, diverse portfolio, inspiring shopping experiences and outstanding execution from our teams” – Niels Christiansen, CEO, Lego Group.
Sourced from Lego, WARC, FT, Epic Games
Consumers are looking for a sense of control
Seventy-two percent of consumers globally say they’re conscious of the need to manage risks, and many are changing their habits and attitudes in response, according to data from research firm Kantar.
The finding, from the firm's GLOBAL Monitor research, outlines how consumers are searching for greater control.
Why it matters
Emotion is under-leveraged in digital advertising
Emotion is under-leveraged in digital advertising
Digital ads which evoke strong emotions are four times more likely to drive brand equity, according to new research from Kantar and Affectiva.
Using Affectiva’s Emotion AI facial coding, the research measured consumers’ emotional responses to digital ads in Kantar’s ad testing database to uncover how marketers can optimise creative assets to power impactful digital campaigns.
Why it matters
The study showed that the industry metrics widely used to measure online ads, like clickthrough and completion rates, have little correlation with a campaign’s success or brand impact. Measures such as facial expressiveness – which indicate a degree of emotional or cognitive engagement with the content – are far better predictors.
Takeaways
- The digital ads that build brand equity most effectively are those that trigger more emotional experiences – of all kinds.
- The best performers leave viewers with overall positive feelings like pride, contentment, and attraction, while low-performing ads are associated with negative feelings such as being unimpressed, annoyed and disappointed.
- Humour is the main way to prevent viewers from skipping ads; it was the top reason in 30 of 42 countries studied in Kantar’s AdReactions survey.
Key quote
“As digital advertising matures, it’s time that advertisers treat it as an important brand-building channel as well as a transactional one – and leverage emotions and human stories to deliver the most impact” – Ecem Erdem, Global Thought Leader, Creative, at Kantar.
Watch “Harness the power of emotion in digital advertising” webinar to find out more about the findings of the research and for more case studies of real-world digital advertising.
What to expect from mobile trends in SEA
In 2022, there were about 255 billion new app downloads, one of several trends shaping the region's mobile sector, from video streaming and gaming to social media.Why it matters
Amid the phenomenal growth in mobile apps and downloads, brands must proactively invest in building app capabilities and gathering the latest insights to take advantage of the strong increase in user attention and time.Takeaways
