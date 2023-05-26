Changing narratives and how Asia’s brands can reframe ageing | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to older adults (55+) Diversity & portrayal in advertising Asia (general region)

Ageism is becoming an accepted form of prejudice that relegates older people into irrelevance, inferiority and infantilisation, but brands should guard against underestimating the senior generation’s rising buying power and leverage new ageism narratives instead.

Why it matters

Older people are challenging negative tropes and stereotypes about themselves, so marketers must consider new ways of connecting with consumers over 50 amid evolving narratives that reject, reassess and reclaim ageing.

Takeaways