CES 2023 offers hope for the ‘metaverse of things’ | WARC | The Feed

04 January 2023
CES 2023 offers hope for the ‘metaverse of things’
Tech-driven innovation Metaverse Virtual & augmented reality
The arrival of the ‘metaverse of things’ holds significant potential for marketers, as shown by various innovations on show at CES 2023.
Why it matters
The metaverse is a concept that remains in development, but it should not be dismissed by marketers simply because it does not, at present, match up with their original inflated hopes. Indeed, there are various practical and immediate opportunities available to pursue.
The ‘metaverse of things’
