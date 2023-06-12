Econometric modelling Confectionery Pricing strategy

Independent ice cream mochi brand Little Moons has continued investing in marketing through inflation to capitalise on its pandemic-era success, yielding broader lessons about the economic argument for advertising.

Why it matters

Even brands that enjoy a viral boom from a new-found physical availability in stores need to maintain mental availability – econometrics has been Little Moons’ secret weapon, its marketing director told AdWeek Europe.

Takeaways