WARC Talks: 3 in 15: YouTube platform insights
In this episode of the WARC podcast, David Tiltman, SVP Content, is joined by WARC Media’s Alex Brownsell and Celeste Huang to discuss three key themes from their latest platform report on YouTube.
Takeaways
- Ad spend on YouTube has been hit comparatively hard in the pivot to performance media, with search and retail media taking up the slack.
- With a reach of over 2bn, almost twice as much as that of TikTok and Instagram, YouTube remains a vital cross-generational platform, and is growing its short-form video and CTV offerings.
- YouTube is taking action to improve its performance tools, and is looking to offset Apple’s data crackdown by using AI to gain audience visibility.
Listen to the podcast in full here
Timestamps
00:56 – Why YouTube?
01:52 – Ad spend on YouTube.
05:04 – Who is buying YouTube advertising?
06:11 – YouTube’s alternative formats.
09:29 – Reach and consumption.
12:58 – Blurring boundaries between YouTube and TV.
14:12 – Audio, gaming and livestreaming on the platform.
15:07 – The future of YouTube in performance media.
17:11 – Audience data and AI.
WARC Awards for Effectiveness: shortlists announced
A total of 113 campaigns in 31 markets have been shortlisted for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023.
“Data-driven insights, strategic thinking and brilliant creative execution run across the shortlisted campaigns, but this year the judges were particularly excited to see a diversification in media formats and channels, as well as technology being used to surprise and delight consumers,” says John Bizzell, Awards Lead at WARC.
- Brand Purpose category
A total of 12 campaigns have been shortlisted, including Dell, Dove, Lifebuoy, Southern Cross Pet Insurance and Vancity. India has four campaigns shortlisted, one of which also ran in Singapore. The USA also has four shortlisted. There is one each for Canada, New Zealand, Nigeria and The Philippines.
- Business-to-Business category
Among the eight shortlisted brands are Globant, H&M Foundation, IBM, Pergraphica and Zomato. The US leads with three shortlisted campaigns, India follows with two. Argentina, Sweden and the UK each have one.
- Channel integration category (new)
Six campaigns have made the shortlist for brands including Alula, Ebay, Kids Help Phone and Nissan. The United Kingdom has three shortlisted entries. Canada, France and Saudi Arabia each have one.
- Channel Pioneer category (new)
The seven campaigns on the shortlist for brands including Coca-Cola, Fanta Single-Serve, IKEA, K-Lynn and Partners Life. New Zealand and the UAE both have two shortlisted campaigns. Brazil, Mexico/United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia each have one.
- Cultural Impact category
Among the 12 shortlisted brands are Ford, Maya, Michelob Ultra, Roto Tanks, Twitter, UNICEF and Vim. The UK leads with three entries shortlisted, followed by India and the UAE with two. Canada, Kenya, the Philippines and the USA have one each. There is one global campaign which ran in the UK, USA, Senegal and South Africa.
- Customer Experience
Campaigns for Acura, BRP, KFC, Listerine and Tourism Authority of Thailand are among the nine entries for eight different markets that have made the shortlist. Campaigns ran in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, The Netherlands, Thailand, United Kingdom and the USA.
- Instant Impact category
There are 26 shortlisted entries in this category, including Heinz, Income Insurance, Nescafé, Mastercard, McDonald’s and Pot Noodle. The US leads with five shortlisted entries. Australia and Canada have three each, followed by Egypt, New Zealand and the UAE with two. Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Singapore, Spain, Sweden all have one entry shortlisted. One campaign ran in Germany and Hungary.
- Long-term Growth category
Campaigns for Aldi, Back Market, ING Australia, Pirinsko and Uber Eats are among the seven entries for five markets – Australia, Bulgaria, France, New Zealand, and United Kingdom – that have made the shortlist.
- Partnerships & Sponsorships category (new)
Thirteen campaigns are shortlisted for brands including adidas, Always, AstraZeneca, Mercedes Benz and Pepsi. The USA leads with four shortlisted entries. The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom each have two. Colombia, France, New Zealand and the Philippines have one. There is one regional campaign that ran in Lebanon and the UAE.
- Path-to-Purchase category (new)
Campaigns for Anlene, Carrefour, Comfort and Ferrero Rocher are included in the six shortlisted entries for six different markets – China, Romania, UAE, UK, USA and Vietnam.
- Use of Data (new)
There are seven shortlisted campaigns in this category including those for Black & Abroad, Lay’s, Mercado Libre and Testicular Cancer Society. The UAE have two campaigns shortlisted. There is one each for Argentina, Canada, India, Spain and Sweden
The winners of the Bronze and Silver awards for all eleven categories will be announced on 15 June in the first part of WARC’s Effectiveness Show. The Gold and Grands Prix winners will be revealed during WARC’s Effectiveness Show part two, broadcast online from Cannes Lions on 19 June.
Amazon tests AI for synthesised reviews
Amazon is reportedly testing AI-generated summaries of product reviews on its retail site, as brands, online platforms, and agencies work out how best to deploy the technology.
Why it matters
Product reviews are powerful, with some studies finding that 71% of shoppers say they make a difference to their purchasing decisions.
While quantity of reviews is also very important, AI presents a double edged-sword here, as the technological developments that allow these benefits are also fuelling an explosion of cheaply generated content, of which fake reviews are likely to be just one outcome.
Amazon reviews
It appears that the e-commerce giant is looking to AI to solve multiple problems around product reviews:
- CNBC reports that the company is testing a summarisation feature of customer reviews which creates a short piece of text highlighting common elements of feedback – both good and bad. The feature was first spotted by the CTO of Amazon marketing agency Fortress Brand, Mark Wieczorek, writing on LinkedIn, news later confirmed by Amazon.
- But the above feature is only useful if the reviews it draws on are truthful. The BBC reports that the company is also deploying the technology to weed out fake reviews, which can skew purchases by artificially increasing the number of reviews or the average rating. Consumer groups, meanwhile, say the measures are not yet enough to tackle the problem.
The AI context
Since the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot in November 2022, the AI conversation has filtered into mainstream news, conference keynotes, and analyst calls, largely irrespective of sector or category. Most leaders are tentative, if broadly optimistic, about a technology that threatens as much as it promises.
- While the most prominently discussed threats surround questions of human labour, the proliferation of cheap, plentiful content unconcerned with the concept of truth – or “bullshit”, as the American Philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt termed it.
- At its more banal, recent stories in this vein come in the form of Google’s AI search engine allegedly plagiarising websites word for word without then sending the reader to the website. But at least that information stems from human editors.
- In the EU, meanwhile, legislation is now entering parliament which aims to restrict where AI applications may be used in “high risk” areas such as health or fundamental rights, where mistakes are most costly.
Sourced from CNBC, BBC, WARC, Marketing Brew, Tom’s Hardware, The Register
Nike reboots retailer relationships
Nike is strengthening its “strategic relationships” with retailers, five years after the sportswear brand cut ties with around half of them in order to focus on a DTC strategy.
What’s happening
In recent days, Nike has renewed lapsed partnerships with a number of third parties, including Designer Shoe Warehouse, Macy’s and Foot Locker, Modern Retail reports.
It comes in the wake of comments made by CEO John Donahoe earlier this year when he told CNBC, “Our strategic wholesale partners, partners like Dick’s Sporting Goods or Foot Locker or JD, are very, very important because consumers want to be able to try on products, they want to be able to touch and feel. And so, we’ve invested in strengthening those strategic relationships.”
Why it matters
The shift is in part a recognition of a business reality – that profit margins tend to go down as e-commerce penetration goes up. While Nike’s DTC business isn’t just about its own websites – it has its own-brand stores too – the one-to-many fulfillment model is the main issue, as JP Castlin and James Hankins explained in The gravity of e-commerce, a paper published by WARC earlier this year.
Regarding Nike Direct, they observed: “In the last five years, despite a direct sale contributing 66% more revenue than a comparative wholesale sale, the company’s lauded e-commerce branch has been net-contribution positive once, and that was when online sales declined.”
The big idea
Customer migration from physical to digital hurts the bottom line.
Sourced from Modern Retail, Pymnts, WARC
Little Moons’ econometric journey to brand building
Independent ice cream mochi brand Little Moons has continued investing in marketing through inflation to capitalise on its pandemic-era success, yielding broader lessons about the economic argument for advertising.
Why it matters
Even brands that enjoy a viral boom from a new-found physical availability in stores need to maintain mental availability – econometrics has been Little Moons’ secret weapon, its marketing director told AdWeek Europe.
Takeaways
Brands should keep vital AI tasks in-house
Marketers should consider keeping the top-priority use cases for generative artificial intelligence (AI) in-house, according to consultancy Bain & Company.
Why it matters
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are the subject of significant buzz among marketers, many of which are adopting these tools for everything from asset generation to workflow simplification. The greatest impact, however, will not come from marketers using the same AI tools for the same tasks as their rivals.
Takeaways
Holistic measurement can power sustainable marketing structures
Holistic measurement can power sustainable marketing structures
Holistic measurement enables brands to make data-driven decisions to improve business performance, but brands need more than just data to establish a long-lasting measurement strategy – they also need unified metrics.
Why it matters
Unified metrics can help determine key scenarios, such as: Are marginal dollars best invested in paid search budgets or in product reformulation to make a product smaller and less costly to ship?
Additionally, they can help identify which campaigns or channels are delivering the best ROI, allowing businesses to allocate resources more effectively.
As brands evaluate goals for reorganization, they need to recognize that the mastery of data and analytics is a core competency. If brands can’t implement a measurement strategy, they can’t properly evaluate their strengths and weaknesses.
Takeaways
- Success with retail media networks requires tight alignment across all departments; for this alignment to be possible, organizations must eliminate silos.
- Holistic measurement often comes down to a balance between investing in performance media to deliver immediate results, in marriage with more longer-term equity growth further down the line.
- Retailers may choose to use metrics such as ‘share of digital shelf’ to get a holistic picture of a company’s performance on the organic and paid search level.
- Advertising Cost of Sales and Return on Ad Spend tied as the most important KPIs to measure retail media success (according to 84% of respondents in a report from omnichannel marketing platform Skai).
Key quote
“The ease of access to performance metrics when contrasted against the relative difficulty and expensive measuring brand marketing means our management efforts and therefore spend are becoming skewed towards performance” – James Hurman, Founding Partner, Previously Unavailable.
Read more here: How retail media is disrupting marketing structures
Why marketers need to expand KPIs
Why marketers need to expand KPIs
To create a better and more sustainable future, there is a need to develop a “conscious attention economy” that encourages positive behaviors.
Context
The advertising industry is at a crossroads in terms of how brands, agencies and publishers address healthy online and physical spaces, writes Kristofer Doerfler, director of innovation at CMI Media Group, in an article for WARC. Every day, we are learning about the monumental impact media has on the environment and human behavior, and oftentimes, the impact isn’t pretty.
Filter bubbles that limit critical thinking, the rise of media outlets that promote misinformation or hateful content, people's addiction to likes and shares, and surveillance marketing are all problems of the internet. The implications for marketers have been well documented on WARC (see the WARC Guide to Conscious Media Investment and the WARC report on Data Ethics).
Why it matters
To keep information free, fair and in support of well-being for both people and planet, the industry needs to course-correct to create a more sustainable world, one that helps citizens and communities to flourish. This includes expanding KPIs to understand the difference between driving positive vs. negative attention.
Takeaways
- The Conscious Attention Economy Principles were developed by a working group sponsored by Future Capital in collaboration with the United Nations and a diverse community of stakeholders.
- Brands, agencies and publishers need to develop regenerative media strategies and practices aligned to scientifically proven standards.
- Media and advertising companies should make positive changes with a holistic approach factoring data privacy, DEI efforts, environmentalism, avoiding psychological manipulation, and combatting misinformation together rather than in silos.
- Media and advertising companies need to invest in, and support education and action, around The Conscious Attention Economy Principles (which can be downloaded here).
The big idea
Brands need to incorporate a wider range of metrics such as emissions per impression, quality of experience score, DEI support and other impact-driven KPIs that better capture the long-term effects a campaign will have on consumer trust.
Accessibility and disability inclusion a must for effective marketing
Disability has been – and at times still is – seen as a negative, but reinterpretations in community pride and campaign performance have the power to shift marketing data, mindsets, and the effectiveness of marketing work.
Why it matters
Accessibility has not had the visibility it deserves. A recent study highlighted that 65% of disabled consumers and shoppers believed their purchasing options were limited by inaccessibility and 43% reported abandoning online or in-person shopping because of a lack of information on accessibility.
Creative is biggest profitability lever, brand size top factor
Creative is biggest profitability lever, brand size top factor
Updated research into the factors affecting advertising profitability finds that brand size and creative quality have grown in importance as online life has matured.
Why it matters
Paul Dyson, founder of Accelero consulting, emphasised that creativity is still "by some way" the main lever at a marketers' disposal, during a recent talk at Thinkbox, the marketing body for commercial TV in the UK.
Topline: brand size still matters most (even more so than 10 years ago). This echoes much of the research across the industry, indicating the importance of brand-building advertising activity, reframed by James Hurman in a WARC whitepaper as “future demand,” from which the brand can then sustainably convert, especially in an e-commerce context.
Effectively, the better known you become, the more efficient your marketing activity will become.
Method
Dyson's evidence comes from an update to figures from Data2Decisions, which he founded before selling the business to Dentsu, published on WARC back in 2014. The new figures show a similar picture but with all of the top three factors now even more important.
The work is based on case studies of 28,000 global campaigns (of which around 7,000 were from the UK) judged against a synthesis of ROI measures including profit ROI and revenue ROI, to understand the factors that affect profitability. Of course, there are significant limitations to thinking about advertising in terms of ROI, given that advertising also adheres to the economic phenomenon of diminishing returns: a smaller budget will tend to deliver a higher ROI.
What you need to know
- At the top, brand size continues to be the most important indicator of advertising profitability, up to 20x from 2014’s 16x, mostly because a big brand means it is well known – this impact is visible across a swath of other similar studies including the IPA awards and the ARC Database. Arguably, with the internet maturing, this datapoint indicates that a significant brand is now even more important as media continues to fracture.
- Creative, however, is the most important actionable lever for marketers right now and has grown to a 12x multiplier versus 2014’s 10x. To explore this effect beyond brand size, Dyson contrasts 11 different campaigns from the same brand and shows how the best performing campaign had an ROI 24x that of the worst performing campaign. For more on creative impact on profit ROI, Kantar and WARC research from February also indicate this link.
- The third and fourth most important factors concern budget allocation. Budget, along with time in market and number of channels, forms a critical aspect of the Creative Commitment idea that maximises creative output and its commercial impact.
Reported by SPT, sourced from Paul Dyson, Thinkbox, WARC
The changing face of Indian cinema
The changing face of Indian cinema
Bollywood, long the dominant force in Indian cinema, is on the back foot, as changed viewing habits brought about by the pandemic and the rise of streaming means the conveyor belt of hits is drying up.
Why it matters
India’s cinema-going culture may be altered forever as Hindi-speaking audiences have become exposed to new types of film that go beyond the usual Bollywood tropes. Not only are tastes changing, but with a monthly streaming subscription comparable to the price of a cinema ticket, the incentive to leave home to see a movie is significantly reduced.
With audience numbers falling, advertisers are likely to consider reallocating media budgets away from cinema and into digital platforms. And the way Bollywood films are marketed will also likely change.
Takeaways
- Around three-quarters of Hindi film releases last year flopped at the box office. As a result, many small single-screen cinemas in lower-tier towns are closing.
- Regional language films – Telugu films from the south of India, for example – are taking a bigger share of box office receipts.
- A couple of recent releases have drawn Bollywood into the political arena, with BJP politicians talking up a low-budget film that many would regard as Islamophobic.
Key quote
“Blinkered by their privilege, Hindi filmmakers failed to notice that their traditional audience had gradually begun evolving” – Anna MM Vetticad, a film journalist and author, speaking to the Guardian.
Sourced from Mint, Guardian, Economist
Xandr dataset: a look at a major platform’s audience segmentation
Xandr dataset: a look at a major platform’s audience segmentation
A new report in tech website The Markup explores some of the 650,000 audience segments on Microsoft’s Xandr platform, revealing at times a level of granularity that might struggle to shift the needle in anything other than the lowest-volume, highest-priced categories.
Why it matters: Are you who your data trail suggests you are?
The news
The Markup’s report, which includes a search function based on the dataset’s audience segments, is really quite granular in a way that many consumers would find intrusive, if not particularly surprising.
- The database includes segments based on ethnic, religious, or sexual identity as well as more politically centred ideas like military history, attitudes to key political figures, or major fault lines in the political conversation, such as gun control.
- The website does note that not all of these are targetable segments. Certain groupings are there to be avoided for brand safety reasons.
- The revelations are based on the discovery of a file by a privacy researcher at Cracked Labs who then shared the data with The Markup.
- Suppliers are varied but a handful of significant suppliers provide strong minorities of the data, including: Oracle (35.7%), LiveRamp (12.5%), Nielsen (10.1%), Eyeota (8.2%), and Factual (4.5%).
Analysis
There are two big questions here: is it right? And is it useful?
In the first case, it’s just worth dwelling on how happy you would be if you were profiled based on purchases of sensitive products, a mental illness, or race. An important reminder: much of this data is based on a patchwork of triangulated sources – it is not 100% accurate.
Advertising has long pondered how it might “speak to” groups beyond the perceived majority or average, which is necessary. What’s much murkier is if you don’t want to be seen to be speaking to these groups in high-reach advertising, a deeply problematic impulse that recent convulsions over Bud Light have only intensified.
Similarly, at a time when reproductive health is not just a political talking point but now criminally punishable across several states of the US, the commercial justification for holding this data is troubling.
On the second question of utility, there are numerous examples of targeting ideas that are really too nuanced to judge from online behaviour, and presumably target samples so niche as to convert – but this is only as good as the broad demand that a brand has built.
Sourced from The Markup, WARC, Forbes
Sustainability a ‘driver of choice’ for many B2B purchases
Sustainability is a meaningful ‘driver of choice’ in business-to-business (B2B) categories from real estate to IT services, a study from Brand Finance has found.
The study examined the world's top 100 B2B brands, estimating their worth to be $2tn in brand value.
Why it matters
How McDonald’s is using AI
How McDonald’s is using AI
In an era of compounding crises, McDonald’s developed a strategic foresight methodology that paired the scalability of AI with human common sense.
What it is
A systemic modelling approach leverages a combination of data, advanced analytics, and industry and human expertise to map multiple interdependent drivers of change across society, industry and consumers. It models all these drivers to envision and quantify signals of change in the future.
What it allows the business to do
- Monitor and track changes to see what is growing, what is not and adjust priorities accordingly;
- Provide business teams with more data and metrics around the seemingly unmeasurable;
- Track maturity of trends across global regions for accurate recommendations of when to invest;
- Deep dive and explore specific topics, knowing from the start that they are sizable and important for the business, the McDonald’s crew and the communities they serve;
- Make informed planning decisions across key operational pillars, such as menus and market strategy.
Key quote
“What AI is good for is to bring simplicity in chaos as well as confidence in crisis. What AI cannot do is replace common sense, differentiate causality from correlation or make decisions based on deep understandings of human behaviours” – Jo Lepore, Director, Foresight & Capabilities Exploration, McDonald’s, and Yannis Kavounis, Managing Director, Descartes & Mauss.
Read more in this ESOMAR paper: Measuring the unmeasurable future: A new strategic foresight methodology
Whatsapp seeks to emulate Telegram’s quiet success with Channels
Whatsapp seeks to emulate Telegram’s quiet success with Channels
Whatsapp, the Meta-owned messaging service, is introducing a one-to-many broadcast feature called Channels to the app, which will allow creators, brands, and organisations to speak to an audience like a social network but without the baggage.
Why it matters
Meta is going back to its social networking basics one of its most popular global apps now that a gap in the market has opened up for a sticky, but less toxic social news feed. For brands, it could finally be a route to engaging with WhatsApp’s vast but as yet unmonetized user base.
The news follows the emergence of Telegram as a social network as well as a messaging service, especially in Ukraine, where the service has become an important, if flawed, source of news following Russia’s invasion.
While it’s only in an early phase, WhatsApp’s new feature suggests something similar – and more traditionally respectable – across the app’s more than two-billion-strong user base, along with several other social-network-like features from commerce to content.
The announcement
On the WhatsApp company blog, the service announced the new Channels feature, which will appear alongside the Instagram Stories-style Status, in a new updates tab. The service will launch first in Singapore and Colombia.
“Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls,” the brand writes. Users will be able to find channels through a directory and links.
Privacy is a significant aspect of the announcement, for both admins and followers, with a suite of features to protect identities and the make-up of the channel community.
Looking ahead
“We also believe there is an opportunity to support admins with a way for them to build a business around their channel using our expanding payment services as well as the ability to promote certain channels in the directory to help increase awareness,” the service adds.
This is particularly interesting, as it starts to push WhatsApp into numerous potential paths built around monetisation through payments – presumably to individual creators or to retailers, depending on the occasion.
In context
When Meta (then Facebook) bought the messaging app WhatsApp in 2014, it knew that the service had the potential to be one of the world’s most popular messaging tools – it now has over two billion frequent users – but it has always proved difficult to monetise.
There have been some promising efforts toward the original hypothesis that it could be a route for businesses to talk to and sell to consumers, especially in India and in Brazil.
Sourced from WhatsApp (Meta), WARC, Business of Apps, DW
Retail media viewed as part of the holistic media mix
Retail media viewed as part of the holistic media mix
A combination of traditional retailers and Amazon retailers is expected to build a US$2bn retail media segment over the next five years.
That's according to a PwC forecast, based partly on an industry survey* of 117 advertising investment decision-makers or influencers conducted by IAB Australia.
Why it matters
Retail media has the potential to grow the advertising investment pie, driven by technological advancements, but retail media networks that are not being integrated with other tech is the top barrier to partnering with retailers.
Key insights
- Retail media advertising campaigns are focused on the bottom of marketing funnel objectives, and reaching shoppers at the point of purchase is seen as a main opportunity, with nearly nine in 10 respondents using retail media campaigns to increase sales.
- The top opportunity of partnering with retailers for over half of respondents is getting access to first-party data – six in 10 see retail media as a key part of their advertising strategy following the deprecation of third-party cookies.
- It will be important for retailers to build trust, transparency and understanding of the data-value exchange with consumers to ensure ongoing collection.
- Almost a third of retail media investment (31%) is coming from new budgets, while 69% is reallocated from other budgets (such as digital advertising and trade retail budgets).
- Currently, retail media activity is focused on search and display ads for retail-oriented advertisers; search and display ads are the most used formats, although there is high appetite to try in-store point of sale and off-site extension retail media options.
- Those advertisers and agencies currently participating in retail media activities are more likely to be in FMCG, retail, health and beauty, and alcoholic beverage categories.
- Technology that provides accurate attribution is considered a key requirement and it's currently seen as both an opportunity and barrier for retail media; there are high expectations for closed loop attribution and true ROAS reporting.
*The IAB Retail Media Working Group conducted an industry survey in February 2023, with 81% of respondents having had experience partnering with retailers to advertise to or reach consumers. The insights gathered will help to prioritise industry education and training and identify the most pressing needs of marketers in relation to planning, buying and measuring retail media activity.
When is brand relevance less relevant?
Conventional brand strategy often focuses on building a relationship with consumers through demonstrating understanding and relevance over time but these relationships aren’t one-size-fits-all and other factors come into play.
Why it matters
Brand relevance varies in importance to consumers, changing significantly based on the category of the brand or product and the influence of wider economic, social and cultural influences.
Flipkart taps mindsets rather than geographies
Flipkart taps mindsets rather than geographies
Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, reframed its understanding of key target audiences – and of Indian society in general – to better target its business.
Why it matters
In order to solve issues such as lack of trust and perceptions of low quality, Flipkart needed to understand customer behaviour in India’s burgeoning e-commerce market.
Recognising that the internet and economic and social liberalisation had changed Indian demographic assumptions, the research identified six different mindsets that exist across India’s geographies.
Takeaways
- The six mindsets are: global mindset, urban aspirers, dislocated migrants, validation seekers, traditionalists, and insular consumers.
- Having recognised the educated, globalised and connected ‘global mindset’ group as a key target audience, qualitative and quantitative techniques were used to further segment it and understand its motivations and behaviours.
- These insights led to targeted interventions around search algorithms and personalisation, contributing to increases in consideration and market share.
Key quote
“Our in-depth work resulted in understanding that we have long departed from cohorts and segments, and emerged into consumer mindsets, which means they are agnostic to the geography and location” – Priyanka Bhargav, Senior Director, Brand Marketing & Head, Consumer Research & Insights, Flipkart.
Read more in this ESOMAR paper: Flip the coin: Refreshing / rehauling / reforming the way we understand customer behaviour
Gen Z's media habits reveal skepticism of legacy media
When it comes to news sources and issues of trust, Gen Z – the first generation to grow up with the internet – continues to be skeptical of the information they see online.
Yet most follow brands on social media (76%), while almost two-thirds of Gen Z have purchased a product after seeing it advertised on social media, according to a survey from consumer insights platform Zappi.
Why it matters
It’s important to stay in touch with Gen Z’s ever-changing thinking and worldview as brands look to build lasting relationships and loyalty.
LIV-PGA merger: a global opportunity with strings attached
News of Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf’s merger with the US PGA Tour and the European DP Tour points to the creation of an F1-style global organisation for golf, but the deal’s opportunity for brands threatens to put them in a tricky spot.
Why it matters
It may be at a geopolitical level, but fundamentally this comes down to brands and branding, part of a larger story about the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) increasing involvement in the world of sport as a branding exercise. But buying teams and buying entire sports are very different moves, with serious implications for golf’s sponsor brands, players, and the ecosystem that surrounds them.
The news
Sources tell the FT that the cash infusion from Saudi Arabia’s PIF could be as much as $3bn to make the deal. As the DP Tour and the PGA had previously banned any players that dared to join LIV, while enjoying the loyal support of major players, there is deep tension about the news.
- The deal will see a joint entity to manage both commercial operations – the PGA will continue to exist as a governing body – and is intended to bring to a close a flurry of lawsuits, including a knotty antitrust case against the PGA. Each party had sued, and the other had countersued, and there was no end in sight.
Saudi involvement in global sport
In the UK, Saudi Arabia’s engagement with sport has taken the shape of the acquisition (as part of a consortium) of the Premier League football team Newcastle United, while in the more rarefied world of golf, the PIF attempted to launch a whole new league and organisation, LIV.
Largely because of the association with the oil-rich kingdom, which was held responsible for the 2018 assassination of the regime-critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi, LIV struggled to attract sponsors or TV network partners, and some golfers who joined the organisation lost sponsorship.
Despite this, it’s likely that a lot more money is going to flow into the game of golf. Certain major organisations in the sport, such as Augusta National and Royal & Ancient, have welcomed the “harmony” it will bring to the otherwise divided sport.
Where next?
Where this leaves a post-merger golf company, which has the potential to become a global business in the style of Formula 1 or the ATP Tour, is anyone’s guess. Some of the PGA’s golfers have openly criticised the move as shameful and a betrayal.
“I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said, in comments reported by the Wall Street Journal. “Anytime I said anything, I said it with the information that I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players.”
What it means for brands is similarly complicated: the tussle for the soul of golf really points to a tussle over the lucrative commercial opportunity that has long attracted major business-to-business, finance, tech, and luxury brands – can they weather the association? If the experience of Newcastle United or, more successfully, the Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City are a guide, it’s possible that the furore will diminish.
But buying a team is very different from buying a sport in its entirety. The PGA, which is under investigation by the US Department of Justice, is now attracting political pressure from both Democrats and Republicans.
Sourced from the FT, WARC, The Athletic, AP, WSJ, Golfweek
