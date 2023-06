Measuring ROI MMM & attribution Managing across markets

Pet food company, Nestlé Purina has embarked on building a marketing effectiveness program across its EMENA division; one year in, it’s already made significant progress.

Why it matters

Organisational structure can stymie marketing effectiveness. What happens, for example, when a regional team is creating assets but local market teams are executing campaigns and there’s no consistency in the KPIs being used? Businesses need to bridge the effectiveness discussion between central and local and align on what effectiveness means for their organisation.