Carrefour focuses on ‘new dynamic’ of price | WARC | The Feed

Carrefour focuses on ‘new dynamic’ of price
Carrefour, the French supermarket chain, plans on growing private label to 40% of sales over the next two years, part of a response to the “new dynamic” of price in the market.
What’s happening
- In Q4 2023, Carrefour began adjusting its prices to counter the “huge offensive of [rival and market leader] Leclerc on permanent prices, which emerged as a key differentiating factor in the customer’s perception”, CEO Alexandre Bompard told an earnings call.
- Those adjustments have already resulted in “a notable enhancement to our NPS”, he reported.
- Customers have shifted towards private labels and entry-price items and are also showing more dependence on promotions. Private label accounted for 36% of sales at Carrefour in 2023, up from 33% in 2022; the target is 40% by 2026.
The new role of price
Price – always an important factor for consumers – has taken on a new dimension as retailers look to position themselves as consumer champions in the face of manufacturers intent on increasing brand prices. Someone’s margins have to give.
“Retailers faced the pressure of high inflation and the complexities of adjusting pricing policy which added to the difficulty of negotiating with suppliers,” Bompard said. That has been most evident in Carrefour’s recent decision not to stock PepsiCo products as the snack foods company was asking for “unacceptable price increases”.
Previously, Carrefour has also highlighted brands’ “shrinkflation” tactics to consumers.
Background
- This year, the French government required that annual talks between food retailers and big producers to set food prices be completed two months earlier than usual, by the end of January, so that consumers can benefit from lower prices as food inflation falls.
- In mid-2023, as per capita spending on food declined while food industry profits increased, France’s finance minister threatened special taxes on food companies that didn’t lower prices in line with lower input costs as supply chain problems eased.
