Carlsberg loses control of brands in Russia | WARC | The Feed

Carlsberg loses control of brands in Russia
Russian brewer Baltika will be able to continue to use Carlsberg brands, a Russian court has ruled, even though the Danish brewer no longer has control of the firm and has revoked Baltika’s licences.
Context
In July, Russia took control of Carlsberg’s Russian interests via a presidential decree that said the state would “temporarily” manage shares belonging to Baltika, which was owned by Carlsberg. At the time, Carlsberg said its business was being stolen. Baltika then sued Carlsberg in Russia for the right to continue using the trademarks.
Why it matters
With the war in Ukraine about to head into a third year, many major western companies are still operating in Russia, arguing that is the least bad option. But the arbitrary nature of governance, with businesses able to be seized on a whim – Carlsberg was negotiating with a prospective buyer when Putin handed control to a judo friend, The New York Times noted – should give them pause for thought.
The fact that Baltika was sitting on a large cash pile appears to have been a factor in its being targeted. “A strong budget means help for the front,” former president Dmitry Medvedev wrote recently. “In this regard, the senseless Danes also contribute to modern Russian weapons.”
Sourced from Reuters, The New York Times
