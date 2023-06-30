Cannes Lions 2023: Creative Impact, Unpacked - what you need to know | WARC | The Feed

Cannes Lions 2023: Creative Impact, Unpacked - what you need to know
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Creativity & effectiveness
Accountability, C-Suite relations
WARC curated a series of effectiveness-focused sessions over the course of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 – this report distils everything you need to know about the effectiveness conversation at the festival.
Why it matters
“The era of brand is over,” said Scott Galloway onstage at a Creative Impact session during the festival.
In short: WARC disagrees.
In context
In a fast-changing business landscape, marketers and their partners must adapt. The way brands are built must evolve. The language marketers use must change.
But the message from the Festival is far more positive. Change is already happening. And there is new evidence that creativity will remain at the heart of it.
In this report
- Strategies for aligning with the CFO
- Adapting to a platform economy
- Effectiveness as culture
- Media and creativity reunited
- The AI conversation at Cannes
