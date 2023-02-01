Canadian shoppers embrace retail therapy | WARC | The Feed

Money & finance Purchase behaviour Canada

Seventy-nine percent of Canadians are likely to purchase products that improve their mental health and encourage relaxation in the next 12 months, according to data from research firm Kantar.

The background

Many Canadians are feeling the impact of inflation on their wallets, but the crisis is impacting their state of mind. According to Kantar's ‘2023 Canada Outlook: At the Crossroads of Inflation and Diversity’, 47% of Gen Z consumers in the country report feeling depressed most of the time.

Takeaways