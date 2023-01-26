Canadian consumers expect brands to tackle racism | WARC | The Feed

Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues Ethnic & minority groups

Seventy-six percent of Canadians believe that brands have a responsibility to help combat racism in the country, according to data from research firm Kantar.

Why it matters

Canada is home to over 450 cultures and roughly half of all Canadians under 65 will identify as being from a diverse racial or ethnic community by 2041. As a result, marketers in the country need to ensure they are meeting the needs of this increasingly diverse audience.

Takeaways