Your selections:
Canadian consumers expect brands to tackle racism | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
26 January 2023
Canadian consumers expect brands to tackle racism
Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues Ethnic & minority groups
Seventy-six percent of Canadians believe that brands have a responsibility to help combat racism in the country, according to data from research firm Kantar.
Why it matters
Canada is home to over 450 cultures and roughly half of all Canadians under 65 will identify as being from a diverse racial or ethnic community by 2041. As a result, marketers in the country need to ensure they are meeting the needs of this increasingly diverse audience.
Takeaways
Email this content