Campbell’s generates a second $1bn brand | WARC | The Feed
Campbell’s generates a second $1bn brand
Goldfish, the cracker brand owned by The Campbell Soup Company, has passed $1bn in net sales – previously only achieved by the eponymous soup – and it can get bigger still, according to its CEO.
What’s happened
- The Goldfish business has held or grown dollar share for six consecutive quarters, CEO Mark Clouse told an earnings call.
- Growth is being driven by innovations, a “proven limited time-only strategy”, and strong marketing execution, he said.
- The latest launch, of Goldfish Crisps in January, has “realized strong velocities greater than other recent category launches and it has exceeded our initial expectations”, he reported.
- Clouse highlighted a combination of “good base business support while expanding into adjacent consumer targets initially, and now with Crisps into adjacent occasions”.
Why billion-dollar brands matter
Goldfish has become a “great example for us of ‘how do we drive these iconic differentiated snack brands?’” Clouse explained. It’s now effectively being seen as a blueprint for the rest of the business – and not just within the snacks division. “I think the ability for us to bring the Goldfish playbook to Meals and Beverage is equally relevant,” he stated.
Key quote
“We remain excited about this brand’s momentum and see an incredible road for growth ahead as we strive to make Goldfish a North American mega brand” – Mark Clouse, CEO of The Campbell Soup Company.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: The Campbell Soup Company]
